What is ANC (ANC)

The Anchor Wallet is a secure, web-based digital wallet where users can directly purchase Anchor tokens (ANCT) and exchange them for major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), and USD Coin (USDC)

ANC is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ANC investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ANC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ANC on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ANC buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ANC Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ANC, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ANC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ANC price prediction page.

ANC Price History

Tracing ANC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ANC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ANC price history page.

How to buy ANC (ANC)

Looking for how to buy ANC? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ANC on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ANC to Local Currencies

1 ANC to VND ₫ 172.284305 1 ANC to AUD A$ 0.01021332 1 ANC to GBP ￡ 0.00491025 1 ANC to EUR € 0.00576136 1 ANC to USD $ 0.006547 1 ANC to MYR RM 0.02821757 1 ANC to TRY ₺ 0.25192856 1 ANC to JPY ¥ 0.93510801 1 ANC to RUB ₽ 0.53508631 1 ANC to INR ₹ 0.55413808 1 ANC to IDR Rp 109.11662302 1 ANC to KRW ₩ 9.33949191 1 ANC to PHP ₱ 0.36578089 1 ANC to EGP ￡E. 0.33278401 1 ANC to BRL R$ 0.03705602 1 ANC to CAD C$ 0.00903486 1 ANC to BDT ৳ 0.79565691 1 ANC to NGN ₦ 10.49196032 1 ANC to UAH ₴ 0.27176597 1 ANC to VES Bs 0.563042 1 ANC to PKR Rs 1.84055811 1 ANC to KZT ₸ 3.34368384 1 ANC to THB ฿ 0.21853886 1 ANC to TWD NT$ 0.20989682 1 ANC to AED د.إ 0.02402749 1 ANC to CHF Fr 0.00536854 1 ANC to HKD HK$ 0.05073925 1 ANC to MAD .د.م 0.06062522 1 ANC to MXN $ 0.1283212

ANC Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ANC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ANC What is the price of ANC (ANC) today? The live price of ANC (ANC) is 0.006547 USD . What is the market cap of ANC (ANC)? The current market cap of ANC is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ANC by its real-time market price of 0.006547 USD . What is the circulating supply of ANC (ANC)? The current circulating supply of ANC (ANC) is -- USD . What was the highest price of ANC (ANC)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of ANC (ANC) is 8.499 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ANC (ANC)? The 24-hour trading volume of ANC (ANC) is $ 58.09K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!