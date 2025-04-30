What is AnkrNetwork (ANKR)

Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.

1 ANKR to VND ₫ 513.6688 1 ANKR to AUD A$ 0.0304512 1 ANKR to GBP ￡ 0.01464 1 ANKR to EUR € 0.0171776 1 ANKR to USD $ 0.01952 1 ANKR to MYR RM 0.0841312 1 ANKR to TRY ₺ 0.7511296 1 ANKR to JPY ¥ 2.7880416 1 ANKR to RUB ₽ 1.5953696 1 ANKR to INR ₹ 1.6521728 1 ANKR to IDR Rp 325.3332032 1 ANKR to KRW ₩ 27.8458656 1 ANKR to PHP ₱ 1.0905824 1 ANKR to EGP ￡E. 0.9922016 1 ANKR to BRL R$ 0.1104832 1 ANKR to CAD C$ 0.0269376 1 ANKR to BDT ৳ 2.3722656 1 ANKR to NGN ₦ 31.2819712 1 ANKR to UAH ₴ 0.8102752 1 ANKR to VES Bs 1.67872 1 ANKR to PKR Rs 5.4876576 1 ANKR to KZT ₸ 9.9692544 1 ANKR to THB ฿ 0.6515776 1 ANKR to TWD NT$ 0.6258112 1 ANKR to AED د.إ 0.0716384 1 ANKR to CHF Fr 0.0160064 1 ANKR to HKD HK$ 0.15128 1 ANKR to MAD .د.م 0.1807552 1 ANKR to MXN $ 0.3823968

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AnkrNetwork What is the price of AnkrNetwork (ANKR) today? The live price of AnkrNetwork (ANKR) is 0.01952 USD . What is the market cap of AnkrNetwork (ANKR)? The current market cap of AnkrNetwork is $ 195.20M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ANKR by its real-time market price of 0.01952 USD . What is the circulating supply of AnkrNetwork (ANKR)? The current circulating supply of AnkrNetwork (ANKR) is 10.00B USD . What was the highest price of AnkrNetwork (ANKR)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of AnkrNetwork (ANKR) is 0.2162561 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AnkrNetwork (ANKR)? The 24-hour trading volume of AnkrNetwork (ANKR) is $ 281.80K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

