RWAX (APP) Live Price Chart

$0.004066
+2.44%(1D)

APP Live Price Data & Information

The current price of RWAX (APP) today is 0.004066 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. APP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RWAX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.71K USD
- RWAX price change within the day is +2.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

APP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of RWAX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00009685+2.44%
30 Days$ -0.000212-4.96%
60 Days$ -0.000608-13.01%
90 Days$ -0.003135-43.54%
RWAX Price Change Today

Today, APP recorded a change of $ +0.00009685 (+2.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.

RWAX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000212 (-4.96%), showing the token's short-term performance.

RWAX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, APP saw a change of $ -0.000608 (-13.01%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

RWAX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.003135 (-43.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

APP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of RWAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00372
$ 0.004082
$ 0.05206
+3.48%

+2.44%

+6.74%

APP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 4.71K
0.00
What is RWAX (APP)

Moon App is an easy-to-use Launchpad for Injective projects and Trading Bot App intended for retail users.

Additionally, you can:
- Check APP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about RWAX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

RWAX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as RWAX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of APP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

RWAX Price History

Tracing APP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing APP's potential future trajectory.

How to buy RWAX (APP)

APP to Local Currencies

1 APP to VND
106.99679
1 APP to AUD
A$0.00634296
1 APP to GBP
0.00300884
1 APP to EUR
0.00353742
1 APP to USD
$0.004066
1 APP to MYR
RM0.01752446
1 APP to TRY
0.15641902
1 APP to JPY
¥0.58160064
1 APP to RUB
0.33032184
1 APP to INR
0.34369898
1 APP to IDR
Rp67.76663956
1 APP to KRW
5.78376302
1 APP to PHP
0.22712676
1 APP to EGP
￡E.0.20647148
1 APP to BRL
R$0.02281026
1 APP to CAD
C$0.00561108
1 APP to BDT
0.49414098
1 APP to NGN
6.51600896
1 APP to UAH
0.16877966
1 APP to VES
Bs0.349676
1 APP to PKR
Rs1.14307458
1 APP to KZT
2.07658752
1 APP to THB
฿0.13588572
1 APP to TWD
NT$0.13023398
1 APP to AED
د.إ0.01492222
1 APP to CHF
Fr0.00333412
1 APP to HKD
HK$0.0315115
1 APP to MAD
.د.م0.03752918
1 APP to MXN
$0.07936832

RWAX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of RWAX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official RWAX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RWAX

