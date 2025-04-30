Aptos Logo

Aptos (APT) Live Price Chart

$5.284
$5.284$5.284
-4.74%(1D)

APT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Aptos (APT) today is 5.285 USD with a current market cap of $ 3.27B USD. APT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aptos Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.63M USD
- Aptos price change within the day is -4.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 619.61M USD

Get real-time price updates of the APT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

APT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Aptos for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.26292-4.74%
30 Days$ -0.058-1.09%
60 Days$ -1.111-17.38%
90 Days$ -2.564-32.67%
Aptos Price Change Today

Today, APT recorded a change of $ -0.26292 (-4.74%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Aptos 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.058 (-1.09%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Aptos 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, APT saw a change of $ -1.111 (-17.38%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Aptos 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -2.564 (-32.67%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

APT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Aptos: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 5.162
$ 5.162$ 5.162

$ 5.628
$ 5.628$ 5.628

$ 29.5
$ 29.5$ 29.5

+0.64%

-4.74%

-0.83%

APT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.27B
$ 3.27B$ 3.27B

$ 7.63M
$ 7.63M$ 7.63M

619.61M
619.61M 619.61M

What is Aptos (APT)

Aptos is a Layer 1 blockchain built with safety and user experience in mind, enabling developers to build scalable, future-proof applications.

Additionally, you can:
- Check APT staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Aptos on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Aptos Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Aptos, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of APT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Aptos price prediction page.

Aptos Price History

Tracing APT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing APT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Aptos price history page.

How to buy Aptos (APT)

APT to Local Currencies

1 APT to VND
139,074.775
1 APT to AUD
A$8.2446
1 APT to GBP
3.9109
1 APT to EUR
4.6508
1 APT to USD
$5.285
1 APT to MYR
RM22.77835
1 APT to TRY
203.3668
1 APT to JPY
¥754.11665
1 APT to RUB
431.9959
1 APT to INR
447.3224
1 APT to IDR
Rp88,083.2981
1 APT to KRW
7,539.21105
1 APT to PHP
295.27295
1 APT to EGP
￡E.268.63655
1 APT to BRL
R$29.9131
1 APT to CAD
C$7.2933
1 APT to BDT
642.28605
1 APT to NGN
8,469.5296
1 APT to UAH
219.38035
1 APT to VES
Bs454.51
1 APT to PKR
Rs1,485.77205
1 APT to KZT
2,699.1552
1 APT to THB
฿176.4133
1 APT to TWD
NT$169.4371
1 APT to AED
د.إ19.39595
1 APT to CHF
Fr4.3337
1 APT to HKD
HK$40.95875
1 APT to MAD
.د.م48.9391
1 APT to MXN
$103.53315

Aptos Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aptos, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Aptos Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aptos

