What is Legend of Arcadia (ARCA)

Legend of Arcadia is a multi-chain, free-to-play, and play-to-earn casual strategy card game that combines traditional gaming experience with Web3 GameFi 2.0. In addition to experiencing the game’s immersive universe, players can also boost yield through staking, battling, and mining.

Legend of Arcadia Price Prediction

Legend of Arcadia Price History

How to buy Legend of Arcadia (ARCA)

ARCA to Local Currencies

Legend of Arcadia Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Legend of Arcadia, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Legend of Arcadia What is the price of Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) today? The live price of Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) is 0.02046 USD . What is the market cap of Legend of Arcadia (ARCA)? The current market cap of Legend of Arcadia is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ARCA by its real-time market price of 0.02046 USD . What is the circulating supply of Legend of Arcadia (ARCA)? The current circulating supply of Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Legend of Arcadia (ARCA)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) is 0.0988 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Legend of Arcadia (ARCA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) is $ 68.16K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

