7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation
MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!
ARPA Price(ARPA)
The current price of ARPA (ARPA) today is 0.02575 USD with a current market cap of $ 39.13M USD. ARPA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ARPA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 452.14K USD
- ARPA price change within the day is -1.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.52B USD
Get real-time price updates of the ARPA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ARPA price information.
Track the price changes of ARPA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00044
|-1.68%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006
|-2.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00788
|-23.44%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01396
|-35.16%
Today, ARPA recorded a change of $ -0.00044 (-1.68%), reflecting its latest market activity.ARPA 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0006 (-2.28%), showing the token's short-term performance.ARPA 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ARPA saw a change of $ -0.00788 (-23.44%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.ARPA 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01396 (-35.16%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of ARPA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.55%
-1.68%
+7.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We propose a blockchain-based secure computation network of Multi-party Computation (MPC). ARPA cryptographically enables private smart contract, unprecedented data-at-use privacy protection, as well as scalable computational sharding
ARPA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ARPA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check ARPA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ARPA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ARPA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ARPA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ARPA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ARPA price prediction page.
Tracing ARPA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ARPA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ARPA price history page.
Looking for how to buy ARPA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ARPA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 ARPA to VND
₫677.61125
|1 ARPA to AUD
A$0.0399125
|1 ARPA to GBP
￡0.019055
|1 ARPA to EUR
€0.0224025
|1 ARPA to USD
$0.02575
|1 ARPA to MYR
RM0.1114975
|1 ARPA to TRY
₺0.98983
|1 ARPA to JPY
¥3.667315
|1 ARPA to RUB
₽2.1282375
|1 ARPA to INR
₹2.1941575
|1 ARPA to IDR
Rp429.166495
|1 ARPA to KRW
₩36.997085
|1 ARPA to PHP
₱1.44921
|1 ARPA to EGP
￡E.1.3088725
|1 ARPA to BRL
R$0.1454875
|1 ARPA to CAD
C$0.035535
|1 ARPA to BDT
৳3.1293975
|1 ARPA to NGN
₦41.26592
|1 ARPA to UAH
₴1.0688825
|1 ARPA to VES
Bs2.163
|1 ARPA to PKR
Rs7.2045925
|1 ARPA to KZT
₸13.15104
|1 ARPA to THB
฿0.85902
|1 ARPA to TWD
NT$0.8309525
|1 ARPA to AED
د.إ0.0945025
|1 ARPA to CHF
Fr0.021115
|1 ARPA to HKD
HK$0.1995625
|1 ARPA to MAD
.د.م0.2376725
|1 ARPA to MXN
$0.5047
For a more in-depth understanding of ARPA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!
MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!
According to Cointelegraph reports, about 16 months after the launch of the Bitcoin spot ETF, Grayscale’s GBTC has still dominated the income creation aspect, with an annual revenue exceeding 2.68 billion USD—this figure surpasses the total income of all other Bitcoin spot ETFs (2.11 billion USD). This data may raise many people’s questions, why does the Bitcoin spot ETF underperform in terms of management fees, liquidity, and other aspects compared to GBTC? This article will explain it to you from the following five aspects.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee