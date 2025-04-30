ASTAR Logo

ASTAR Price(ASTR)

USD

ASTAR (ASTR) Live Price Chart

$0.02927
$0.02927$0.02927
-1.24%(1D)

ASTR Live Price Data & Information

The current price of ASTAR (ASTR) today is 0.02926 USD with a current market cap of $ 223.78M USD. ASTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ASTAR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.41M USD
- ASTAR price change within the day is -1.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.65B USD

Get real-time price updates of the ASTR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ASTR price information.

ASTR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ASTAR for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0003675-1.24%
30 Days$ +0.00018+0.61%
60 Days$ -0.0074-20.19%
90 Days$ -0.02125-42.08%
ASTAR Price Change Today

Today, ASTR recorded a change of $ -0.0003675 (-1.24%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ASTAR 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00018 (+0.61%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ASTAR 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ASTR saw a change of $ -0.0074 (-20.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ASTAR 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02125 (-42.08%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ASTR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ASTAR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02863
$ 0.02863$ 0.02863

$ 0.02988
$ 0.02988$ 0.02988

$ 0.2649
$ 0.2649$ 0.2649

-0.41%

-1.24%

+1.73%

ASTR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 223.78M
$ 223.78M$ 223.78M

$ 1.41M
$ 1.41M$ 1.41M

7.65B
7.65B 7.65B

What is ASTAR (ASTR)

Astar Network is the #1 TVL Smart Contract Hub for WASM + EVM on Polkadot. Since winning its Parachain auction in January 2022, Astar Network has become the top Parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem in Total Value Locked and most Ethereum assets transferred over. Astar Network is the leading smart contract hub that connects the Polkadot ecosystem to Ethereum, Cosmos, and all major layer 1 blockchains. Astar Network supports dApps using multiple virtual machines—namely WASM and EVM—and offers the best technology solutions and financial incentives via its Build2Earn and Astar Incubation Program for Web3 developers to build on top of a secure, scalable, and interoperable blockchain.

ASTAR is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ASTR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ASTAR on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ASTAR buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ASTAR Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ASTAR, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ASTR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ASTAR price prediction page.

ASTAR Price History

Tracing ASTR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ASTR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ASTAR price history page.

How to buy ASTAR (ASTR)

Looking for how to buy ASTAR? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

ASTR to Local Currencies

1 ASTR to VND
769.9769
1 ASTR to AUD
A$0.0456456
1 ASTR to GBP
0.0216524
1 ASTR to EUR
0.0254562
1 ASTR to USD
$0.02926
1 ASTR to MYR
RM0.1261106
1 ASTR to TRY
1.1256322
1 ASTR to JPY
¥4.1847652
1 ASTR to RUB
2.3770824
1 ASTR to INR
2.4733478
1 ASTR to IDR
Rp487.6664716
1 ASTR to KRW
41.6214722
1 ASTR to PHP
1.6344636
1 ASTR to EGP
￡E.1.4858228
1 ASTR to BRL
R$0.1641486
1 ASTR to CAD
C$0.0403788
1 ASTR to BDT
3.5559678
1 ASTR to NGN
46.8909056
1 ASTR to UAH
1.2145826
1 ASTR to VES
Bs2.51636
1 ASTR to PKR
Rs8.2258638
1 ASTR to KZT
14.9436672
1 ASTR to THB
฿0.9778692
1 ASTR to TWD
NT$0.9369052
1 ASTR to AED
د.إ0.1073842
1 ASTR to CHF
Fr0.0239932
1 ASTR to HKD
HK$0.226765
1 ASTR to MAD
.د.م0.2700698
1 ASTR to MXN
$0.5711552

ASTAR Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ASTAR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ASTAR Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ASTAR

