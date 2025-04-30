Aster Logo

Aster (ATC) Live Price Chart

0.00%(1D)

ATC Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Aster (ATC) today is 0.00004085 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. ATC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aster Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Aster price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD

Get real-time price updates of the ATC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ATC price information.

ATC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Aster for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.00000542-11.72%
60 Days$ -0.00002297-36.00%
90 Days$ -0.00011102-73.11%
Aster Price Change Today

Today, ATC recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Aster 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00000542 (-11.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Aster 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ATC saw a change of $ -0.00002297 (-36.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Aster 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00011102 (-73.11%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ATC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Aster: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.024
$ 0.024$ 0.024

0.00%

0.00%

-5.14%

ATC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

--
----

What is Aster (ATC)

Aster is aiming at “Fintech Coin” constructing a whole new ecosystem as a base currency in Metaverse.

Aster is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Aster investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ATC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Aster on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Aster buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Aster Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Aster, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ATC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Aster price prediction page.

Aster Price History

Tracing ATC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ATC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Aster price history page.

How to buy Aster (ATC)

Looking for how to buy Aster? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Aster on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ATC to Local Currencies

Aster Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aster, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Aster Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aster

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

