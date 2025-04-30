What is Aethir (ATH)

Aethir is a cloud computing infrastructure platform that revolutionizes the ownership, distribution, and utilization paradigms of enterprise-grade graphical processing units (GPUs). By moving away from traditional centralized models, Aethir has deployed a scalable and competitive framework for sharing distributed computational resources, catering to enterprise applications and clientele across various industries and regions.

Aethir is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Aethir Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Aethir, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ATH? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Aethir price prediction page.

Aethir Price History

Tracing ATH's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ATH's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Aethir price history page.

Looking for how to buy Aethir? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Aethir on MEXC.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aethir What is the price of Aethir (ATH) today? The live price of Aethir (ATH) is 0.03084 USD . What is the market cap of Aethir (ATH)? The current market cap of Aethir is $ 261.50M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ATH by its real-time market price of 0.03084 USD . What is the circulating supply of Aethir (ATH)? The current circulating supply of Aethir (ATH) is 8.48B USD . What was the highest price of Aethir (ATH)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Aethir (ATH) is 0.2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Aethir (ATH)? The 24-hour trading volume of Aethir (ATH) is $ 918.52K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

