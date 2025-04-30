What is ChainAware (AWARE)

ChainAware is an AI-powered platform offering a real-time fraud detector, rug pull alerts, and a Wallet Auditor with a trust score (0-100) to help individual users confidently navigate Web3. By analyzing transaction histories, behavioral patterns, and liquidity pools, it predicts and flags high-risk interactions while also providing a credit score that opens doors to better lending rates and partnership opportunities.

ChainAware is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ChainAware investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AWARE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ChainAware on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ChainAware buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ChainAware Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ChainAware, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AWARE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ChainAware price prediction page.

ChainAware Price History

Tracing AWARE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AWARE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ChainAware price history page.

How to buy ChainAware (AWARE)

Looking for how to buy ChainAware? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ChainAware on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AWARE to Local Currencies

1 AWARE to VND ₫ 174.99475 1 AWARE to AUD A$ 0.010374 1 AWARE to GBP ￡ 0.004921 1 AWARE to EUR € 0.005852 1 AWARE to USD $ 0.00665 1 AWARE to MYR RM 0.0286615 1 AWARE to TRY ₺ 0.2558255 1 AWARE to JPY ¥ 0.9484895 1 AWARE to RUB ₽ 0.543571 1 AWARE to INR ₹ 0.5629225 1 AWARE to IDR Rp 110.833289 1 AWARE to KRW ₩ 9.4864245 1 AWARE to PHP ₱ 0.3712695 1 AWARE to EGP ￡E. 0.337953 1 AWARE to BRL R$ 0.037639 1 AWARE to CAD C$ 0.009177 1 AWARE to BDT ৳ 0.8081745 1 AWARE to NGN ₦ 10.657024 1 AWARE to UAH ₴ 0.2760415 1 AWARE to VES Bs 0.5719 1 AWARE to PKR Rs 1.8695145 1 AWARE to KZT ₸ 3.396288 1 AWARE to THB ฿ 0.221844 1 AWARE to TWD NT$ 0.213199 1 AWARE to AED د.إ 0.0244055 1 AWARE to CHF Fr 0.005453 1 AWARE to HKD HK$ 0.0515375 1 AWARE to MAD .د.م 0.061579 1 AWARE to MXN $ 0.1302735

ChainAware Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ChainAware, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ChainAware What is the price of ChainAware (AWARE) today? The live price of ChainAware (AWARE) is 0.00665 USD . What is the market cap of ChainAware (AWARE)? The current market cap of ChainAware is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AWARE by its real-time market price of 0.00665 USD . What is the circulating supply of ChainAware (AWARE)? The current circulating supply of ChainAware (AWARE) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of ChainAware (AWARE)? As of 2025-05-01 , the highest price of ChainAware (AWARE) is 501 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ChainAware (AWARE)? The 24-hour trading volume of ChainAware (AWARE) is $ 6.82K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!