$0.14863
$0.14863$0.14863
The current price of Aleph Zero (AZERO) today is 0.14863 USD with a current market cap of $ 39.65M USD. AZERO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aleph Zero Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 321.19K USD
- Aleph Zero price change within the day is -0.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 266.78M USD

Get real-time price updates of the AZERO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AZERO price information.

AZERO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Aleph Zero for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002084-0.13%
30 Days$ +0.06653+81.03%
60 Days$ -0.01517-9.27%
90 Days$ -0.08207-35.58%
Aleph Zero Price Change Today

Today, AZERO recorded a change of $ -0.0002084 (-0.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Aleph Zero 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.06653 (+81.03%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Aleph Zero 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AZERO saw a change of $ -0.01517 (-9.27%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Aleph Zero 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.08207 (-35.58%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AZERO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Aleph Zero: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.73%

-0.13%

+36.72%

AZERO Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Aleph Zero (AZERO)

Aleph Zero is an enterprise-ready, high-performance blockchain platform with a novel, Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)-based consensus protocol that has been peer-reviewed and presented at an ACM conference. To date, Aleph Zero raised $15m for continued development, integrating with the Substrate stack, and expanding the team. In 2022, Aleph Zero plans to enable privacy-enhancing features based on secure multi-party computation research and zero-knowledge proofs.

Aleph Zero is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Aleph Zero investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AZERO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Aleph Zero on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Aleph Zero buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Aleph Zero Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Aleph Zero, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AZERO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Aleph Zero price prediction page.

Aleph Zero Price History

Tracing AZERO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AZERO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Aleph Zero price history page.

How to buy Aleph Zero (AZERO)

Looking for how to buy Aleph Zero? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Aleph Zero on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Aleph Zero Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aleph Zero, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Aleph Zero Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aleph Zero

