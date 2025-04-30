Babylon Logo

Babylon Price(BABY)

USD

Babylon (BABY) Live Price Chart

$0.10448
$0.10448$0.10448
-0.81%(1D)

BABY Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Babylon (BABY) today is 0.10445 USD with a current market cap of $ 239.61M USD. BABY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Babylon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.34M USD
- Babylon price change within the day is -0.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.29B USD

Get real-time price updates of the BABY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BABY price information.

BABY Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Babylon for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0008532-0.80%
30 Days$ +0.09445+944.50%
60 Days$ +0.09445+944.50%
90 Days$ +0.09445+944.50%
Babylon Price Change Today

Today, BABY recorded a change of $ -0.0008532 (-0.80%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Babylon 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.09445 (+944.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Babylon 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BABY saw a change of $ +0.09445 (+944.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Babylon 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.09445 (+944.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BABY Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Babylon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.08726
$ 0.08726$ 0.08726

$ 0.11
$ 0.11$ 0.11

$ 0.3
$ 0.3$ 0.3

-3.13%

-0.80%

+22.98%

BABY Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 239.61M
$ 239.61M$ 239.61M

$ 13.34M
$ 13.34M$ 13.34M

2.29B
2.29B 2.29B

What is Babylon (BABY)

Babylon is a decentralized system that enables native Bitcoin staking directly on the Bitcoin blockchain without intermediaries. The protocol implements a novel shared-security architecture that extends Bitcoin's security model to the broader decentralized ecosystem. Through its architecture, BTC holders can participate in multi-staking operations while maintaining their assets on the Bitcoin network, providing verifiable security guarantees to Bitcoin Secured Networks (BSNs). The protocol's primary function is to enhance Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus security by implementing Bitcoin staking mechanisms. Through cryptographic primitives and protocol-level innovations, Babylon protocol enables trustless Bitcoin staking with efficient unbonding periods.

Babylon is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Babylon investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BABY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Babylon on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Babylon buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Babylon Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Babylon, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BABY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Babylon price prediction page.

Babylon Price History

Tracing BABY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BABY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Babylon price history page.

How to buy Babylon (BABY)

Looking for how to buy Babylon? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Babylon on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BABY to Local Currencies

1 BABY to VND
2,748.60175
1 BABY to AUD
A$0.162942
1 BABY to GBP
0.077293
1 BABY to EUR
0.091916
1 BABY to USD
$0.10445
1 BABY to MYR
RM0.4501795
1 BABY to TRY
4.0181915
1 BABY to JPY
¥14.9039705
1 BABY to RUB
8.5387875
1 BABY to INR
8.842737
1 BABY to IDR
Rp1,740.832637
1 BABY to KRW
149.0010585
1 BABY to PHP
5.8314435
1 BABY to EGP
￡E.5.308149
1 BABY to BRL
R$0.591187
1 BABY to CAD
C$0.144141
1 BABY to BDT
12.6938085
1 BABY to NGN
167.387392
1 BABY to UAH
4.3357195
1 BABY to VES
Bs8.9827
1 BABY to PKR
Rs29.3640285
1 BABY to KZT
53.344704
1 BABY to THB
฿3.4854965
1 BABY to TWD
NT$3.346578
1 BABY to AED
د.إ0.3833315
1 BABY to CHF
Fr0.085649
1 BABY to HKD
HK$0.8094875
1 BABY to MAD
.د.م0.967207
1 BABY to MXN
$2.0461755

Babylon Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Babylon, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Babylon Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Babylon

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

BABY
USD

1 BABY = 0.10445 USD

Trade

BABYUSDT
$0.10445
$0.10445$0.10445
+14.71%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee