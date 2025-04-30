BabyDogeCoin Logo

BabyDogeCoin Price(BABYDOGE)

USD

BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Live Price Chart

$0.0000000012638
$0.0000000012638$0.0000000012638
-0.18%(1D)

BABYDOGE Live Price Data & Information

The current price of BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) today is 0.000000001264 USD with a current market cap of $ 207.39M USD. BABYDOGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BabyDogeCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 473.31K USD
- BabyDogeCoin price change within the day is -0.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 164,071.28T USD

Get real-time price updates of the BABYDOGE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BABYDOGE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BabyDogeCoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000000000002279-0.18%
30 Days$ +0.0000000000585+4.85%
60 Days$ -0.0000000001569-11.05%
90 Days$ -0.0000000008246-39.49%
BabyDogeCoin Price Change Today

Today, BABYDOGE recorded a change of $ -0.000000000002279 (-0.18%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BabyDogeCoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000000000585 (+4.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BabyDogeCoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BABYDOGE saw a change of $ -0.0000000001569 (-11.05%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BabyDogeCoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000000008246 (-39.49%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BABYDOGE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BabyDogeCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0000000012196
$ 0.0000000012196$ 0.0000000012196

$ 0.0000000013491
$ 0.0000000013491$ 0.0000000013491

$ 0.000000006799
$ 0.000000006799$ 0.000000006799

+0.22%

-0.18%

-10.42%

BABYDOGE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 207.39M
$ 207.39M$ 207.39M

$ 473.31K
$ 473.31K$ 473.31K

164,071.28T
164,071.28T 164,071.28T

What is BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)

Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.

Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BABYDOGE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BabyDogeCoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BabyDogeCoin buying experience smooth and informed.

BabyDogeCoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BabyDogeCoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BABYDOGE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BabyDogeCoin price prediction page.

BabyDogeCoin Price History

Tracing BABYDOGE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BABYDOGE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BabyDogeCoin price history page.

How to buy BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)

Looking for how to buy BabyDogeCoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BabyDogeCoin on MEXC.

BABYDOGE to Local Currencies

1 BABYDOGE to VND
0.00003326216
1 BABYDOGE to AUD
A$0.00000000197184
1 BABYDOGE to GBP
0.00000000093536
1 BABYDOGE to EUR
0.00000000111232
1 BABYDOGE to USD
$0.000000001264
1 BABYDOGE to MYR
RM0.00000000544784
1 BABYDOGE to TRY
0.00000004862608
1 BABYDOGE to JPY
¥0.00000018036016
1 BABYDOGE to RUB
0.000000103332
1 BABYDOGE to INR
0.00000010701024
1 BABYDOGE to IDR
Rp0.00002106665824
1 BABYDOGE to KRW
0.00000180313392
1 BABYDOGE to PHP
0.00000007056912
1 BABYDOGE to EGP
￡E.0.00000006423648
1 BABYDOGE to BRL
R$0.00000000715424
1 BABYDOGE to CAD
C$0.00000000174432
1 BABYDOGE to BDT
0.00000015361392
1 BABYDOGE to NGN
0.00000202563584
1 BABYDOGE to UAH
0.00000005246864
1 BABYDOGE to VES
Bs0.000000108704
1 BABYDOGE to PKR
Rs0.00000035534832
1 BABYDOGE to KZT
0.00000064555008
1 BABYDOGE to THB
฿0.00000004217968
1 BABYDOGE to TWD
NT$0.00000004049856
1 BABYDOGE to AED
د.إ0.00000000463888
1 BABYDOGE to CHF
Fr0.00000000103648
1 BABYDOGE to HKD
HK$0.000000009796
1 BABYDOGE to MAD
.د.م0.00000001170464
1 BABYDOGE to MXN
$0.0000000247744

BabyDogeCoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BabyDogeCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official BabyDogeCoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BabyDogeCoin

