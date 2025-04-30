What is balancer (BAL)

Balancer is a non-custodial portfolio manager, liquidity provider, and price sensor. For more information of the project, please visit its official website above.

balancer Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as balancer, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BAL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our balancer price prediction page.

balancer Price History

Tracing BAL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BAL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our balancer price history page.

How to buy balancer (BAL)

Looking for how to buy balancer? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase balancer on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BAL to Local Currencies

balancer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of balancer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About balancer What is the price of balancer (BAL) today? The live price of balancer (BAL) is 0.9547 USD . What is the market cap of balancer (BAL)? The current market cap of balancer is $ 60.32M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BAL by its real-time market price of 0.9547 USD . What is the circulating supply of balancer (BAL)? The current circulating supply of balancer (BAL) is 63.18M USD . What was the highest price of balancer (BAL)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of balancer (BAL) is 74.82807 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of balancer (BAL)? The 24-hour trading volume of balancer (BAL) is $ 121.27K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

