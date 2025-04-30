What is Banana (BANANAS31)

Banana is a community-driven meme launched 100% fairly on the BNB Smart Chain. The goal of Banana is to introduce the world to this fun measuring method. Elon Musk scaled Banana on Starship 31, making it the first meme ever to be sent to the moon.

Banana is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Banana investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



People Also Ask: Other Questions About Banana What is the price of Banana (BANANAS31) today? The live price of Banana (BANANAS31) is 0.0048032 USD . What is the market cap of Banana (BANANAS31)? The current market cap of Banana is $ 48.03M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BANANAS31 by its real-time market price of 0.0048032 USD . What is the circulating supply of Banana (BANANAS31)? The current circulating supply of Banana (BANANAS31) is 10.00B USD . What was the highest price of Banana (BANANAS31)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Banana (BANANAS31) is 0.008619 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Banana (BANANAS31)? The 24-hour trading volume of Banana (BANANAS31) is $ 346.46K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

