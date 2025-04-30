Based Labs Logo

Based Labs Price(BASEDAI)

USD

Based Labs (BASEDAI) Live Price Chart

$0.5546
$0.5546$0.5546
+0.14%(1D)

BASEDAI Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Based Labs (BASEDAI) today is 0.5546 USD with a current market cap of $ 19.19M USD. BASEDAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Based Labs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 38.41K USD
- Based Labs price change within the day is +0.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 34.60M USD

Get real-time price updates of the BASEDAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BASEDAI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Based Labs for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000775+0.14%
30 Days$ -0.0884-13.75%
60 Days$ -0.3054-35.52%
90 Days$ -2.1694-79.65%
Based Labs Price Change Today

Today, BASEDAI recorded a change of $ +0.000775 (+0.14%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Based Labs 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0884 (-13.75%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Based Labs 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BASEDAI saw a change of $ -0.3054 (-35.52%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Based Labs 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -2.1694 (-79.65%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BASEDAI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Based Labs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.5378
$ 0.5378$ 0.5378

$ 0.6109
$ 0.6109$ 0.6109

$ 9.58
$ 9.58$ 9.58

+0.47%

+0.14%

-10.55%

BASEDAI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 19.19M
$ 19.19M$ 19.19M

$ 38.41K
$ 38.41K$ 38.41K

34.60M
34.60M 34.60M

What is Based Labs (BASEDAI)

BasedAI is a unique Layer-1 network for organizing decentralized computational resources around LLM models. BasedAI is also fully EVM compatible, empowering developers to deploy novel decentralized applications that blend smart contract capabilities with LLM models. BasedAI also utilizes advanced cryptographic techniques to enable developers to deploy high performance privacy-preserving zk-LLMs.

BasedAI is also fully EVM compatible, empowering developers to deploy novel decentralized applications that blend smart contract capabilities with LLM models. BasedAI also utilizes advanced cryptographic techniques to enable developers to deploy high performance privacy-preserving zk-LLMs.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BASEDAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Based Labs on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Based Labs buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Based Labs Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Based Labs, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BASEDAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Based Labs price prediction page.

Based Labs Price History

Tracing BASEDAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BASEDAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Based Labs price history page.

How to buy Based Labs (BASEDAI)

Looking for how to buy Based Labs? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

BASEDAI to Local Currencies

1 BASEDAI to VND
14,594.299
1 BASEDAI to AUD
A$0.865176
1 BASEDAI to GBP
0.410404
1 BASEDAI to EUR
0.488048
1 BASEDAI to USD
$0.5546
1 BASEDAI to MYR
RM2.390326
1 BASEDAI to TRY
21.335462
1 BASEDAI to JPY
¥79.135874
1 BASEDAI to RUB
45.33855
1 BASEDAI to INR
46.952436
1 BASEDAI to IDR
Rp9,243.329636
1 BASEDAI to KRW
791.153538
1 BASEDAI to PHP
30.963318
1 BASEDAI to EGP
￡E.28.184772
1 BASEDAI to BRL
R$3.139036
1 BASEDAI to CAD
C$0.765348
1 BASEDAI to BDT
67.400538
1 BASEDAI to NGN
888.779776
1 BASEDAI to UAH
23.021446
1 BASEDAI to VES
Bs47.6956
1 BASEDAI to PKR
Rs155.914698
1 BASEDAI to KZT
283.245312
1 BASEDAI to THB
฿18.507002
1 BASEDAI to TWD
NT$17.769384
1 BASEDAI to AED
د.إ2.035382
1 BASEDAI to CHF
Fr0.454772
1 BASEDAI to HKD
HK$4.29815
1 BASEDAI to MAD
.د.م5.135596
1 BASEDAI to MXN
$10.87016

Based Labs Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Based Labs, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Based Labs Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Based Labs

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

