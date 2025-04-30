BILLION DOLLAR CAT Logo

$0.017704
-2.71%(1D)

BDC Live Price Data & Information

The current price of BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC) today is 0.017704 USD with a current market cap of $ 17.70M USD. BDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BILLION DOLLAR CAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.71K USD
- BILLION DOLLAR CAT price change within the day is -2.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD

BDC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BILLION DOLLAR CAT for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00049314-2.71%
30 Days$ +0.010057+131.51%
60 Days$ +0.006224+54.21%
90 Days$ -0.010186-36.53%
BILLION DOLLAR CAT Price Change Today

Today, BDC recorded a change of $ -0.00049314 (-2.71%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BILLION DOLLAR CAT 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.010057 (+131.51%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BILLION DOLLAR CAT 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BDC saw a change of $ +0.006224 (+54.21%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BILLION DOLLAR CAT 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.010186 (-36.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BDC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BILLION DOLLAR CAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.016158
$ 0.018207
$ 0.15699
+0.59%

-2.71%

+17.41%

BDC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 17.70M
$ 4.71K
1.00B
What is BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC)

BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC) is a cat memecoin on Bitcoin Runes.

BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC) is a cat memecoin on Bitcoin Runes.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BDC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BILLION DOLLAR CAT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BILLION DOLLAR CAT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BILLION DOLLAR CAT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BILLION DOLLAR CAT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BDC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

BILLION DOLLAR CAT Price History

Tracing BDC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BDC's potential future trajectory.

How to buy BILLION DOLLAR CAT (BDC)

You can easily purchase BILLION DOLLAR CAT on MEXC.

BDC to Local Currencies

1 BDC to VND
465.88076
1 BDC to AUD
A$0.02761824
1 BDC to GBP
0.01310096
1 BDC to EUR
0.01540248
1 BDC to USD
$0.017704
1 BDC to MYR
RM0.07630424
1 BDC to TRY
0.68107288
1 BDC to JPY
¥2.5290164
1 BDC to RUB
1.43827296
1 BDC to INR
1.49651912
1 BDC to IDR
Rp295.06654864
1 BDC to KRW
25.18340888
1 BDC to PHP
0.98859136
1 BDC to EGP
￡E.0.89900912
1 BDC to BRL
R$0.09931944
1 BDC to CAD
C$0.02443152
1 BDC to BDT
2.15156712
1 BDC to NGN
28.37172224
1 BDC to UAH
0.73489304
1 BDC to VES
Bs1.522544
1 BDC to PKR
Rs4.97712552
1 BDC to KZT
9.04178688
1 BDC to THB
฿0.59113656
1 BDC to TWD
NT$0.56688208
1 BDC to AED
د.إ0.06497368
1 BDC to CHF
Fr0.01451728
1 BDC to HKD
HK$0.137206
1 BDC to MAD
.د.م0.16340792
1 BDC to MXN
$0.34593616

BILLION DOLLAR CAT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BILLION DOLLAR CAT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official BILLION DOLLAR CAT Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BILLION DOLLAR CAT

Disclaimer

