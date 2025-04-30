Beldex Logo

Beldex Price(BDX)

USD

Beldex (BDX) Live Price Chart

$0.07091
$0.07091
+1.59%(1D)

BDX Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Beldex (BDX) today is 0.07087 USD with a current market cap of $ 506.38M USD. BDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Beldex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 459.21K USD
- Beldex price change within the day is +1.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.15B USD

Get real-time price updates of the BDX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BDX price information.

BDX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Beldex for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0011098+1.59%
30 Days$ -0.00613-7.97%
60 Days$ -0.00233-3.19%
90 Days$ -0.00621-8.06%
Beldex Price Change Today

Today, BDX recorded a change of $ +0.0011098 (+1.59%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Beldex 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00613 (-7.97%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Beldex 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BDX saw a change of $ -0.00233 (-3.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Beldex 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00621 (-8.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BDX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Beldex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.06735
$ 0.06735

$ 0.07218
$ 0.07218

$ 0.18
$ 0.18

-0.17%

+1.59%

+5.14%

BDX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 506.38M
$ 506.38M

$ 459.21K
$ 459.21K

7.15B
7.15B

What is Beldex (BDX)

Beldex is a leading confidential dApp ecosystem consisting of decentralized and confidential applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex protocol, and the Beldex bridge. The Beldex project is committed to enhancing your confidentiality online.

Beldex is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Beldex investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BDX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Beldex on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Beldex buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Beldex Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Beldex, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BDX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Beldex price prediction page.

Beldex Price History

Tracing BDX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BDX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Beldex price history page.

How to buy Beldex (BDX)

Looking for how to buy Beldex? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Beldex on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BDX to Local Currencies

1 BDX to VND
1,864.94405
1 BDX to AUD
A$0.1105572
1 BDX to GBP
0.0524438
1 BDX to EUR
0.0616569
1 BDX to USD
$0.07087
1 BDX to MYR
RM0.3054497
1 BDX to TRY
2.7263689
1 BDX to JPY
¥10.1237795
1 BDX to RUB
5.7574788
1 BDX to INR
5.9906411
1 BDX to IDR
Rp1,181.1661942
1 BDX to KRW
100.8104489
1 BDX to PHP
3.9573808
1 BDX to EGP
￡E.3.5987786
1 BDX to BRL
R$0.3975807
1 BDX to CAD
C$0.0978006
1 BDX to BDT
8.6128311
1 BDX to NGN
113.5734272
1 BDX to UAH
2.9418137
1 BDX to VES
Bs6.09482
1 BDX to PKR
Rs19.9236831
1 BDX to KZT
36.1947264
1 BDX to THB
฿2.3663493
1 BDX to TWD
NT$2.2692574
1 BDX to AED
د.إ0.2600929
1 BDX to CHF
Fr0.0581134
1 BDX to HKD
HK$0.5492425
1 BDX to MAD
.د.م0.6541301
1 BDX to MXN
$1.3847998

Beldex Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Beldex, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Beldex Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Beldex

$0.07087
