Beam is a cryptocurrency developed based on the MimbleWimble protocol, with strong privacy, substitutability and scalability. All Beam transactions are private by default. New nodes joining the network do not need to synchronize the entire transaction history, but can request to synchronize only the compressed history and block headers of the system state to achieve fast synchronization. Beam is a new coin that attempts to implement MimbleWimble, written from scratch in C++. Compared with Grin, the total amount of tokens of Grin is unlimited, while the Beam token has a limited supply and periodic rewards are halved.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BEAM What is the price of BEAM (BEAM) today? The live price of BEAM (BEAM) is 0.03128 USD . What is the market cap of BEAM (BEAM)? The current market cap of BEAM is $ 4.72M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BEAM by its real-time market price of 0.03128 USD . What is the circulating supply of BEAM (BEAM)? The current circulating supply of BEAM (BEAM) is 150.75M USD . What was the highest price of BEAM (BEAM)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of BEAM (BEAM) is 2.0772 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BEAM (BEAM)? The 24-hour trading volume of BEAM (BEAM) is $ 65.67K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

