Bella (BEL) Live Price Chart

$0.3819
-0.49%(1D)

BEL Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Bella (BEL) today is 0.3822 USD with a current market cap of $ 30.58M USD. BEL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bella Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 617.68K USD
- Bella price change within the day is -0.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 80.00M USD

Get real-time price updates of the BEL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BEL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Bella for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001881-0.49%
30 Days$ -0.3413-47.18%
60 Days$ -0.6314-62.30%
90 Days$ -0.3583-48.39%
Bella Price Change Today

Today, BEL recorded a change of $ -0.001881 (-0.49%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bella 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.3413 (-47.18%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bella 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BEL saw a change of $ -0.6314 (-62.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bella 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.3583 (-48.39%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BEL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Bella: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.3785
$ 0.3957
$ 10.3076
-0.81%

-0.49%

-1.73%

BEL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 30.58M
$ 617.68K
80.00M
What is Bella (BEL)

Bella Protocol is an aggregated user interface for existing Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols. Built by the ARPA project team, Bella Protocol aims to simplify the user experience of existing DeFi protocols, and to allow users to deploy their assets and earn yield with ease.

Bella is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bella investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BEL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bella on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bella buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bella Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bella, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BEL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bella price prediction page.

Bella Price History

Tracing BEL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BEL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bella price history page.

How to buy Bella (BEL)

Looking for how to buy Bella? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bella on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

BEL to Local Currencies

1 BEL to VND
10,057.593
1 BEL to AUD
A$0.596232
1 BEL to GBP
0.282828
1 BEL to EUR
0.336336
1 BEL to USD
$0.3822
1 BEL to MYR
RM1.647282
1 BEL to TRY
14.703234
1 BEL to JPY
¥54.536118
1 BEL to RUB
31.24485
1 BEL to INR
32.357052
1 BEL to IDR
Rp6,369.997452
1 BEL to KRW
545.219766
1 BEL to PHP
21.32676
1 BEL to EGP
￡E.19.427226
1 BEL to BRL
R$2.163252
1 BEL to CAD
C$0.527436
1 BEL to BDT
46.448766
1 BEL to NGN
612.498432
1 BEL to UAH
15.865122
1 BEL to VES
Bs32.8692
1 BEL to PKR
Rs107.447886
1 BEL to KZT
195.197184
1 BEL to THB
฿12.754014
1 BEL to TWD
NT$12.245688
1 BEL to AED
د.إ1.402674
1 BEL to CHF
Fr0.313404
1 BEL to HKD
HK$2.96205
1 BEL to MAD
.د.م3.539172
1 BEL to MXN
$7.494942

Bella Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bella, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Bella Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bella

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
