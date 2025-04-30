What is BERA (BERA)

Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.

BERA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BERA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BERA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about BERA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BERA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BERA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BERA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BERA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BERA price prediction page.

BERA Price History

Tracing BERA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BERA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BERA price history page.

How to buy BERA (BERA)

Looking for how to buy BERA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BERA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BERA to Local Currencies

1 BERA to VND ₫ 94,826.1025 1 BERA to AUD A$ 5.62146 1 BERA to GBP ￡ 2.66659 1 BERA to EUR € 3.135045 1 BERA to USD $ 3.6035 1 BERA to MYR RM 15.531085 1 BERA to TRY ₺ 138.626645 1 BERA to JPY ¥ 514.615835 1 BERA to RUB ₽ 292.74834 1 BERA to INR ₹ 304.603855 1 BERA to IDR Rp 60,058.30931 1 BERA to KRW ₩ 5,125.870645 1 BERA to PHP ₱ 201.21944 1 BERA to EGP ￡E. 182.98573 1 BERA to BRL R$ 20.215635 1 BERA to CAD C$ 4.97283 1 BERA to BDT ৳ 437.933355 1 BERA to NGN ₦ 5,774.82496 1 BERA to UAH ₴ 149.581285 1 BERA to VES Bs 309.901 1 BERA to PKR Rs 1,013.051955 1 BERA to KZT ₸ 1,840.37952 1 BERA to THB ฿ 120.320865 1 BERA to TWD NT$ 115.38407 1 BERA to AED د.إ 13.224845 1 BERA to CHF Fr 2.95487 1 BERA to HKD HK$ 27.927125 1 BERA to MAD .د.م 33.260305 1 BERA to MXN $ 70.41239

BERA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BERA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BERA What is the price of BERA (BERA) today? The live price of BERA (BERA) is 3.6035 USD . What is the market cap of BERA (BERA)? The current market cap of BERA is $ 393.48M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BERA by its real-time market price of 3.6035 USD . What is the circulating supply of BERA (BERA)? The current circulating supply of BERA (BERA) is 109.19M USD . What was the highest price of BERA (BERA)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of BERA (BERA) is 20 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BERA (BERA)? The 24-hour trading volume of BERA (BERA) is $ 3.65M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!