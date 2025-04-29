What is Beta Token (BETA)

Beta Finance is the permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at any time is able to create a money market for any crypto asset. The protocol is live here. $BETA is Beta Finance’s native utility token and has the following current and planned functions of staking incentives, liquidity mining and governance.

Beta Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Beta Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BETA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Beta Token price prediction page.

Beta Token Price History

Tracing BETA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BETA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Beta Token price history page.

How to buy Beta Token (BETA)

Looking for how to buy Beta Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Beta Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BETA to Local Currencies

Beta Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Beta Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Beta Token What is the price of Beta Token (BETA) today? The live price of Beta Token (BETA) is 0.0006101 USD . What is the market cap of Beta Token (BETA)? The current market cap of Beta Token is $ 561.11K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BETA by its real-time market price of 0.0006101 USD . What is the circulating supply of Beta Token (BETA)? The current circulating supply of Beta Token (BETA) is 919.70M USD . What was the highest price of Beta Token (BETA)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Beta Token (BETA) is 4.85273 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Beta Token (BETA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Beta Token (BETA) is $ 57.19K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

