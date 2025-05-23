What is BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN)

BOSS FIGHTERS is a fast paced multiplayer action game blending Web2 accessibility with Web3 ownership. One player controls a giant Boss, while others team up as Fighters in fun & chaotic battles.

BOSS FIGHTERS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



BOSS FIGHTERS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BOSS FIGHTERS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BFTOKEN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BOSS FIGHTERS price prediction page.

BOSS FIGHTERS Price History

Tracing BFTOKEN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BFTOKEN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BOSS FIGHTERS price history page.

How to buy BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN)

Looking for how to buy BOSS FIGHTERS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BOSS FIGHTERS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BFTOKEN to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BOSS FIGHTERS What is the price of BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN) today? The live price of BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN) is 0.02227 USD . What is the market cap of BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN)? The current market cap of BOSS FIGHTERS is $ 704.68K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BFTOKEN by its real-time market price of 0.02227 USD . What is the circulating supply of BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN)? The current circulating supply of BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN) is 31.64M USD . What was the highest price of BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN)? As of 2025-05-24 , the highest price of BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN) is 0.085 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN)? The 24-hour trading volume of BOSS FIGHTERS (BFTOKEN) is $ 386.70K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

