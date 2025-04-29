7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation
Blocery Price(BLY)
The current price of Blocery (BLY) today is 0.004414 USD with a current market cap of $ 4.16M USD. BLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Blocery Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 52.90K USD
- Blocery price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 941.92M USD
Track the price changes of Blocery for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000152
|+3.56%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00062
|-12.32%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000728
|-14.16%
Today, BLY recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000152 (+3.56%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, BLY saw a change of $ -0.00062 (-12.32%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000728 (-14.16%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Blocery: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
0.00%
+10.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Blocery Token (BLY), a utility token, is used as a medium of motivation to participate and enhance economic activities within the Blocery Food Supply Chain Ecosystem, including Supply Chain Finance. BLY Token can be used as means of all transactions and contracts, including data provision, payment for data usage, dispute mediation, and guarantees for contract fulfilment, within the Blocery Ecosystem.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Blocery, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BLY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?
Tracing BLY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BLY's potential future trajectory.
|1 BLY to VND
₫116.15441
|1 BLY to AUD
A$0.0068417
|1 BLY to GBP
￡0.00326636
|1 BLY to EUR
€0.00384018
|1 BLY to USD
$0.004414
|1 BLY to MYR
RM0.01911262
|1 BLY to TRY
₺0.16967416
|1 BLY to JPY
¥0.62864188
|1 BLY to RUB
₽0.3648171
|1 BLY to INR
₹0.37611694
|1 BLY to IDR
Rp73.56663724
|1 BLY to KRW
₩6.34194692
|1 BLY to PHP
₱0.24841992
|1 BLY to EGP
￡E.0.22436362
|1 BLY to BRL
R$0.0249391
|1 BLY to CAD
C$0.00609132
|1 BLY to BDT
৳0.53643342
|1 BLY to NGN
₦7.07369984
|1 BLY to UAH
₴0.18322514
|1 BLY to VES
Bs0.370776
|1 BLY to PKR
Rs1.23499306
|1 BLY to KZT
₸2.25431808
|1 BLY to THB
฿0.14725104
|1 BLY to TWD
NT$0.14243978
|1 BLY to AED
د.إ0.01619938
|1 BLY to CHF
Fr0.00361948
|1 BLY to HKD
HK$0.0342085
|1 BLY to MAD
.د.م0.04074122
|1 BLY to MXN
$0.0865144
For a more in-depth understanding of Blocery, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
