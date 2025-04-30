What is BNBXBT (BNBXBT)

An AI agent on the BSC chain, similar to $AIXBT.

BNBXBT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BNBXBT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



BNBXBT Price Prediction

BNBXBT Price History

How to buy BNBXBT (BNBXBT)

BNBXBT to Local Currencies

BNBXBT Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BNBXBT What is the price of BNBXBT (BNBXBT) today? The live price of BNBXBT (BNBXBT) is 0.0014942 USD . What is the market cap of BNBXBT (BNBXBT)? The current market cap of BNBXBT is $ 1.49M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BNBXBT by its real-time market price of 0.0014942 USD . What is the circulating supply of BNBXBT (BNBXBT)? The current circulating supply of BNBXBT (BNBXBT) is 1.00B USD . What was the highest price of BNBXBT (BNBXBT)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of BNBXBT (BNBXBT) is 0.021 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BNBXBT (BNBXBT)? The 24-hour trading volume of BNBXBT (BNBXBT) is $ 70.30K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

