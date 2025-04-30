What is Boba (BOBA)

Boba is an L2 Ethereum scaling & augmenting solution built by the Enya team as core contributors to the OMG Foundation. Boba is a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 Optimistic Rollup scaling solution that reduces gas fees, improves transaction throughput, and extends the capabilities of smart contracts.

Boba is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Boba investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BOBA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Boba on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Boba buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Boba Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Boba, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BOBA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Boba price prediction page.

Boba Price History

Tracing BOBA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BOBA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Boba price history page.

How to buy Boba (BOBA)

Looking for how to buy Boba? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Boba on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BOBA to Local Currencies

1 BOBA to VND ₫ 2,144.93565 1 BOBA to AUD A$ 0.1271556 1 BOBA to GBP ￡ 0.0603174 1 BOBA to EUR € 0.0709137 1 BOBA to USD $ 0.08151 1 BOBA to MYR RM 0.3513081 1 BOBA to TRY ₺ 3.1348746 1 BOBA to JPY ¥ 11.6437035 1 BOBA to RUB ₽ 6.6218724 1 BOBA to INR ₹ 6.8908554 1 BOBA to IDR Rp 1,358.4994566 1 BOBA to KRW ₩ 115.9455297 1 BOBA to PHP ₱ 4.5515184 1 BOBA to EGP ￡E. 4.1431533 1 BOBA to BRL R$ 0.4572711 1 BOBA to CAD C$ 0.1124838 1 BOBA to BDT ৳ 9.9059103 1 BOBA to NGN ₦ 130.6246656 1 BOBA to UAH ₴ 3.3834801 1 BOBA to VES Bs 7.00986 1 BOBA to PKR Rs 22.9149063 1 BOBA to KZT ₸ 41.6287872 1 BOBA to THB ฿ 2.7199887 1 BOBA to TWD NT$ 2.6099502 1 BOBA to AED د.إ 0.2991417 1 BOBA to CHF Fr 0.0668382 1 BOBA to HKD HK$ 0.6317025 1 BOBA to MAD .د.م 0.7523373 1 BOBA to MXN $ 1.5927054

Boba Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Boba, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Boba What is the price of Boba (BOBA) today? The live price of Boba (BOBA) is 0.08151 USD . What is the market cap of Boba (BOBA)? The current market cap of Boba is $ 13.99M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BOBA by its real-time market price of 0.08151 USD . What is the circulating supply of Boba (BOBA)? The current circulating supply of Boba (BOBA) is 171.62M USD . What was the highest price of Boba (BOBA)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Boba (BOBA) is 8 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Boba (BOBA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Boba (BOBA) is $ 15.74K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!