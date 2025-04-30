What is BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE)

BONE is a governance token of Shibaswap ecosystem which will allow the #ShibArmy to vote on upcoming proposals. The more BONE the user holds, the more weight their vote carries in these future endeavours. BONE has 250,000,000 tokens, and is designed to fit perfectly between the previous two tokens in regards to circulation supply.

BONE SHIBASWAP is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BONE SHIBASWAP investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BONE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about BONE SHIBASWAP on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BONE SHIBASWAP buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BONE SHIBASWAP Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BONE SHIBASWAP, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BONE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BONE SHIBASWAP price prediction page.

BONE SHIBASWAP Price History

Tracing BONE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BONE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BONE SHIBASWAP price history page.

How to buy BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE)

Looking for how to buy BONE SHIBASWAP? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BONE SHIBASWAP on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BONE to Local Currencies

1 BONE to VND ₫ 7,733.9785 1 BONE to AUD A$ 0.458484 1 BONE to GBP ￡ 0.217486 1 BONE to EUR € 0.255693 1 BONE to USD $ 0.2939 1 BONE to MYR RM 1.266709 1 BONE to TRY ₺ 11.303394 1 BONE to JPY ¥ 41.983615 1 BONE to RUB ₽ 23.876436 1 BONE to INR ₹ 24.849245 1 BONE to IDR Rp 4,898.331374 1 BONE to KRW ₩ 418.063933 1 BONE to PHP ₱ 16.411376 1 BONE to EGP ￡E. 14.938937 1 BONE to BRL R$ 1.648779 1 BONE to CAD C$ 0.405582 1 BONE to BDT ৳ 35.717667 1 BONE to NGN ₦ 470.992384 1 BONE to UAH ₴ 12.199789 1 BONE to VES Bs 25.2754 1 BONE to PKR Rs 82.624107 1 BONE to KZT ₸ 150.100608 1 BONE to THB ฿ 9.807443 1 BONE to TWD NT$ 9.410678 1 BONE to AED د.إ 1.078613 1 BONE to CHF Fr 0.240998 1 BONE to HKD HK$ 2.277725 1 BONE to MAD .د.م 2.712697 1 BONE to MXN $ 5.742806

BONE SHIBASWAP Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BONE SHIBASWAP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BONE SHIBASWAP What is the price of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) today? The live price of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) is 0.2939 USD . What is the market cap of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE)? The current market cap of BONE SHIBASWAP is $ 67.57M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BONE by its real-time market price of 0.2939 USD . What is the circulating supply of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE)? The current circulating supply of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) is 229.92M USD . What was the highest price of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) is 2.39 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE)? The 24-hour trading volume of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) is $ 248.51K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!