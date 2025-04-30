What is Bedrock (BR)

Bedrock is the first multi-asset liquid restaking protocol, pioneering Bitcoin staking with uniBTC. As the leading BTC liquid staking token, uniBTC lets holders earn rewards while maintaining liquidity, unlocking new yield opportunities in Bitcoin’s $1T market. With a cutting-edge approach to BTCFi 2.0, Bedrock is redefining Bitcoin’s role in DeFi—and extending liquid restaking across 12+ blockchains for BTC, ETH, and DePIN assets.

Bedrock is available on MEXC



Bedrock Price Prediction

Bedrock Price History

How to buy Bedrock (BR)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bedrock What is the price of Bedrock (BR) today? The live price of Bedrock (BR) is 0.05112 USD . What is the market cap of Bedrock (BR)? The current market cap of Bedrock is $ 10.74M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BR by its real-time market price of 0.05112 USD . What is the circulating supply of Bedrock (BR)? The current circulating supply of Bedrock (BR) is 210.00M USD . What was the highest price of Bedrock (BR)? As of 2025-05-01 , the highest price of Bedrock (BR) is 0.5 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Bedrock (BR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Bedrock (BR) is $ 255.23K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

