The current price of Bitcoin (BTC) today is 94,554 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.88T USD. BTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bitcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 319.53M USD
- Bitcoin price change within the day is -0.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 19.86M USD

Get real-time price updates of the BTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BTC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Bitcoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -284.5035-0.30%
30 Days$ +12,046.01+14.59%
60 Days$ +9,753.99+11.50%
90 Days$ -11,009.99-10.43%
Bitcoin Price Change Today

Today, BTC recorded a change of $ -284.5035 (-0.30%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bitcoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +12,046.01 (+14.59%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bitcoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BTC saw a change of $ +9,753.99 (+11.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bitcoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -11,009.99 (-10.43%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BTC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Bitcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 93,742.54
$ 93,742.54$ 93,742.54

$ 95,458.35
$ 95,458.35$ 95,458.35

$ 109,568.87
$ 109,568.87$ 109,568.87

-0.63%

-0.30%

+0.62%

BTC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.88T
$ 1.88T$ 1.88T

$ 319.53M
$ 319.53M$ 319.53M

19.86M
19.86M 19.86M

What is Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is a digital asset and a payment system invented by Satoshi Nakamoto who published a related paper in 2008 and released it as open-source software in 2009. The system featured as peer-to-peer; users can transact directly without an intermediary.

Bitcoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bitcoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BTC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bitcoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bitcoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BTC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bitcoin price prediction page.

Bitcoin Price History

Tracing BTC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BTC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bitcoin price history page.

How to buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Looking for how to buy Bitcoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

BTC to Local Currencies

1 BTC to VND
2,488,188,510
1 BTC to AUD
A$147,504.24
1 BTC to GBP
69,969.96
1 BTC to EUR
82,261.98
1 BTC to USD
$94,554
1 BTC to MYR
RM407,527.74
1 BTC to TRY
3,637,492.38
1 BTC to JPY
¥13,503,256.74
1 BTC to RUB
7,685,349.12
1 BTC to INR
7,996,431.78
1 BTC to IDR
Rp1,575,899,369.64
1 BTC to KRW
134,692,173
1 BTC to PHP
5,281,786.44
1 BTC to EGP
￡E.4,801,452.12
1 BTC to BRL
R$531,393.48
1 BTC to CAD
C$130,484.52
1 BTC to BDT
11,491,147.62
1 BTC to NGN
151,528,458.24
1 BTC to UAH
3,924,936.54
1 BTC to VES
Bs8,131,644
1 BTC to PKR
Rs26,581,966.02
1 BTC to KZT
48,290,618.88
1 BTC to THB
฿3,157,158.06
1 BTC to TWD
NT$3,029,510.16
1 BTC to AED
د.إ347,013.18
1 BTC to CHF
Fr77,534.28
1 BTC to HKD
HK$732,793.5
1 BTC to MAD
.د.م872,733.42
1 BTC to MXN
$1,852,312.86

Bitcoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bitcoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Bitcoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bitcoin

Disclaimer

