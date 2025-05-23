What is Buidl (BUIDL)

buidlDAO supports AI native builders shaping the future of internet economies. It provide the tools, capital, and network to ensure your project succeeds.

Buidl Price Prediction

Buidl Price History

How to buy Buidl (BUIDL)

BUIDL to Local Currencies

1 BUIDL to VND ₫ 114.538347 1 BUIDL to AUD A$ 0.00683451 1 BUIDL to GBP ￡ 0.00326091 1 BUIDL to EUR € 0.00388629 1 BUIDL to USD $ 0.004467 1 BUIDL to MYR RM 0.01889541 1 BUIDL to TRY ₺ 0.17367696 1 BUIDL to JPY ¥ 0.63677085 1 BUIDL to RUB ₽ 0.35436711 1 BUIDL to INR ₹ 0.38000769 1 BUIDL to IDR Rp 72.04837701 1 BUIDL to KRW ₩ 6.10245804 1 BUIDL to PHP ₱ 0.24720378 1 BUIDL to EGP ￡E. 0.22281396 1 BUIDL to BRL R$ 0.02519388 1 BUIDL to CAD C$ 0.00611979 1 BUIDL to BDT ৳ 0.54425928 1 BUIDL to NGN ₦ 7.10172594 1 BUIDL to UAH ₴ 0.18546984 1 BUIDL to VES Bs 0.419898 1 BUIDL to PKR Rs 1.25933664 1 BUIDL to KZT ₸ 2.2848705 1 BUIDL to THB ฿ 0.14513283 1 BUIDL to TWD NT$ 0.13387599 1 BUIDL to AED د.إ 0.01639389 1 BUIDL to CHF Fr 0.00366294 1 BUIDL to HKD HK$ 0.03497661 1 BUIDL to MAD .د.م 0.04105173 1 BUIDL to MXN $ 0.08594508

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Buidl What is the price of Buidl (BUIDL) today? The live price of Buidl (BUIDL) is 0.004467 USD . What is the market cap of Buidl (BUIDL)? The current market cap of Buidl is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BUIDL by its real-time market price of 0.004467 USD . What is the circulating supply of Buidl (BUIDL)? The current circulating supply of Buidl (BUIDL) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Buidl (BUIDL)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of Buidl (BUIDL) is 0.01775 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Buidl (BUIDL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Buidl (BUIDL) is $ 58.09K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

