What is BULLS (BULLS)

Battle Bulls is a free mobile clicker game on Telegram, complemented by a spectacular battle mode. In this game, you, as a founder, will build a virtual blockchain business and try to get more in-game coins. Then, you can convert them into real tokens for withdrawal.

BULLS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BULLS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BULLS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about BULLS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BULLS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BULLS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BULLS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BULLS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BULLS price prediction page.

BULLS Price History

Tracing BULLS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BULLS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BULLS price history page.

How to buy BULLS (BULLS)

Looking for how to buy BULLS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BULLS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BULLS to Local Currencies

1 BULLS to VND ₫ 6,002,451.5 1 BULLS to AUD A$ 355.836 1 BULLS to GBP ￡ 168.794 1 BULLS to EUR € 200.728 1 BULLS to USD $ 228.1 1 BULLS to MYR RM 983.111 1 BULLS to TRY ₺ 8,775.007 1 BULLS to JPY ¥ 32,543.027 1 BULLS to RUB ₽ 18,647.175 1 BULLS to INR ₹ 19,301.822 1 BULLS to IDR Rp 3,801,665.146 1 BULLS to KRW ₩ 324,928.45 1 BULLS to PHP ₱ 12,727.98 1 BULLS to EGP ￡E. 11,594.323 1 BULLS to BRL R$ 1,291.046 1 BULLS to CAD C$ 314.778 1 BULLS to BDT ৳ 27,720.993 1 BULLS to NGN ₦ 365,543.936 1 BULLS to UAH ₴ 9,468.431 1 BULLS to VES Bs 19,616.6 1 BULLS to PKR Rs 64,125.753 1 BULLS to KZT ₸ 116,495.232 1 BULLS to THB ฿ 7,611.697 1 BULLS to TWD NT$ 7,306.043 1 BULLS to AED د.إ 837.127 1 BULLS to CHF Fr 187.042 1 BULLS to HKD HK$ 1,767.775 1 BULLS to MAD .د.م 2,112.206 1 BULLS to MXN $ 4,473.041

BULLS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BULLS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BULLS What is the price of BULLS (BULLS) today? The live price of BULLS (BULLS) is 228.1 USD . What is the market cap of BULLS (BULLS)? The current market cap of BULLS is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BULLS by its real-time market price of 228.1 USD . What is the circulating supply of BULLS (BULLS)? The current circulating supply of BULLS (BULLS) is -- USD . What was the highest price of BULLS (BULLS)? As of 2025-05-01 , the highest price of BULLS (BULLS) is 2,500 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BULLS (BULLS)? The 24-hour trading volume of BULLS (BULLS) is $ 116.01K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!