BlackFort Price(BXN)
The current price of BlackFort (BXN) today is 0.002072 USD with a current market cap of $ 9.30M USD. BXN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BlackFort Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 241.05K USD
- BlackFort price change within the day is +0.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.49B USD
Track the price changes of BlackFort for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00001787
|+0.87%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000455
|-18.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.000534
|-20.50%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000027
|-1.29%
Today, BXN recorded a change of $ +0.00001787 (+0.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.BlackFort 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000455 (-18.01%), showing the token's short-term performance.BlackFort 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, BXN saw a change of $ -0.000534 (-20.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.BlackFort 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000027 (-1.29%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of BlackFort: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
+0.87%
-3.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BlackFort is a cutting-edge blockchain platform, designed to be a top-tier Layer 1 blockchain. It is EVM-compatible, boasting fast transaction speeds, scalability, security, and efficiency. Utilizing the POSA consensus algorithm, it offers straightforward access for users to become delegators.
|1 BXN to VND
₫54.52468
|1 BXN to AUD
A$0.0032116
|1 BXN to GBP
￡0.00153328
|1 BXN to EUR
€0.00180264
|1 BXN to USD
$0.002072
|1 BXN to MYR
RM0.00897176
|1 BXN to TRY
₺0.07964768
|1 BXN to JPY
¥0.29509424
|1 BXN to RUB
₽0.1712508
|1 BXN to INR
₹0.17655512
|1 BXN to IDR
Rp34.53331952
|1 BXN to KRW
₩2.97700816
|1 BXN to PHP
₱0.11661216
|1 BXN to EGP
￡E.0.10531976
|1 BXN to BRL
R$0.0117068
|1 BXN to CAD
C$0.00285936
|1 BXN to BDT
৳0.25181016
|1 BXN to NGN
₦3.32050432
|1 BXN to UAH
₴0.08600872
|1 BXN to VES
Bs0.174048
|1 BXN to PKR
Rs0.57972488
|1 BXN to KZT
₸1.05821184
|1 BXN to THB
฿0.06912192
|1 BXN to TWD
NT$0.06686344
|1 BXN to AED
د.إ0.00760424
|1 BXN to CHF
Fr0.00169904
|1 BXN to HKD
HK$0.016058
|1 BXN to MAD
.د.م0.01912456
|1 BXN to MXN
$0.0406112
For a more in-depth understanding of BlackFort, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
