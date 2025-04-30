Bazaars Logo

Bazaars (BZR) Live Price Chart

$21.222
$21.222$21.222
-0.20%(1D)

BZR Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Bazaars (BZR) today is 21.227 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BZR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bazaars Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 796.10K USD
- Bazaars price change within the day is -0.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the BZR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BZR price information.

BZR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Bazaars for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.04253-0.20%
30 Days$ -0.949-4.28%
60 Days$ -8.787-29.28%
90 Days$ +6.227+41.51%
Bazaars Price Change Today

Today, BZR recorded a change of $ -0.04253 (-0.20%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bazaars 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.949 (-4.28%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bazaars 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BZR saw a change of $ -8.787 (-29.28%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bazaars 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +6.227 (+41.51%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BZR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Bazaars: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 20.888
$ 20.888$ 20.888

$ 22.074
$ 22.074$ 22.074

$ 45.981
$ 45.981$ 45.981

-0.10%

-0.20%

-1.73%

BZR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 796.10K
$ 796.10K$ 796.10K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Bazaars (BZR)

Bazaars is a next-generation peer-to-peer marketplace revolutionizing global commerce through the privacy, security, and transparency of blockchain technology. Designed for buyers and sellers to seamlessly exchange goods using cryptocurrency, Bazaars bridges the gap between traditional trade and the decentralized economy.

Bazaars is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bazaars investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BZR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bazaars on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bazaars buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bazaars Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bazaars, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BZR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bazaars price prediction page.

Bazaars Price History

Tracing BZR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BZR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bazaars price history page.

How to buy Bazaars (BZR)

Looking for how to buy Bazaars? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bazaars on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BZR to Local Currencies

1 BZR to VND
558,588.505
1 BZR to AUD
A$33.11412
1 BZR to GBP
15.70798
1 BZR to EUR
18.67976
1 BZR to USD
$21.227
1 BZR to MYR
RM91.48837
1 BZR to TRY
816.60269
1 BZR to JPY
¥3,027.60701
1 BZR to RUB
1,735.30725
1 BZR to INR
1,796.22874
1 BZR to IDR
Rp353,783.19182
1 BZR to KRW
30,237.8615
1 BZR to PHP
1,183.82979
1 BZR to EGP
￡E.1,078.96841
1 BZR to BRL
R$120.35709
1 BZR to CAD
C$29.29326
1 BZR to BDT
2,579.71731
1 BZR to NGN
34,017.54112
1 BZR to UAH
881.13277
1 BZR to VES
Bs1,825.522
1 BZR to PKR
Rs5,967.54651
1 BZR to KZT
10,841.05344
1 BZR to THB
฿708.13272
1 BZR to TWD
NT$679.68854
1 BZR to AED
د.إ77.90309
1 BZR to CHF
Fr17.40614
1 BZR to HKD
HK$164.50925
1 BZR to MAD
.د.م196.56202
1 BZR to MXN
$416.26147

Bazaars Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bazaars, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Bazaars Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bazaars

