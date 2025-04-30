What is Camino Network (CAM)

Camino Network is the first L1 built specifically for the $11tn travel industry. Run by 100+ established travel companies; it solves critical industry pain points: high payment fees, slow settlements, and complex reconciliations. The network is already processing real business transactions with 200+ brands building dApps and web3 travel B2B and B2C products. The network replaces thousands of APIs with a unified request-response model. Connect to one, connect to all - creating an interconnected travel industry and seamless travel experiences.

How to buy Camino Network (CAM)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Camino Network What is the price of Camino Network (CAM) today? The live price of Camino Network (CAM) is 0.0792 USD . What is the market cap of Camino Network (CAM)? The current market cap of Camino Network is $ 25.77M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CAM by its real-time market price of 0.0792 USD . What is the circulating supply of Camino Network (CAM)? The current circulating supply of Camino Network (CAM) is 325.42M USD . What was the highest price of Camino Network (CAM)? As of 2025-05-01 , the highest price of Camino Network (CAM) is 0.1965 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Camino Network (CAM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Camino Network (CAM) is $ 7.91K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

