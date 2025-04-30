CAMELL Logo

CAMELL (CAMT) Live Price Chart

+1.70%(1D)

CAMT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of CAMELL (CAMT) today is 0.00357 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CAMT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CAMELL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 59.49K USD
- CAMELL price change within the day is +1.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the CAMT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CAMT price information.

CAMT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of CAMELL for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000597+1.70%
30 Days$ -0.00268-42.88%
60 Days$ -0.00107-23.07%
90 Days$ -0.00346-49.22%
CAMELL Price Change Today

Today, CAMT recorded a change of $ +0.0000597 (+1.70%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CAMELL 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00268 (-42.88%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CAMELL 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CAMT saw a change of $ -0.00107 (-23.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CAMELL 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00346 (-49.22%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CAMT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of CAMELL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-15.61%

CAMT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is CAMELL (CAMT)

The Camell Project is a cloud-based infrastructure platform that provides decentralized storage and data processing solutions. It aims to enhance efficient data management and security while creating an economical and transparent ecosystem using blockchain technology.

Additionally, you can:
CAMELL Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CAMELL, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CAMT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CAMELL price prediction page.

CAMELL Price History

Tracing CAMT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CAMT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CAMELL price history page.

How to buy CAMELL (CAMT)

CAMT to Local Currencies

1 CAMT to VND
93.94455
1 CAMT to AUD
A$0.0055692
1 CAMT to GBP
0.0026418
1 CAMT to EUR
0.0031416
1 CAMT to USD
$0.00357
1 CAMT to MYR
RM0.0153867
1 CAMT to TRY
0.1373379
1 CAMT to JPY
¥0.5091891
1 CAMT to RUB
0.2918475
1 CAMT to INR
0.3020934
1 CAMT to IDR
Rp59.4999762
1 CAMT to KRW
5.0927121
1 CAMT to PHP
0.1990989
1 CAMT to EGP
￡E.0.1814631
1 CAMT to BRL
R$0.0202419
1 CAMT to CAD
C$0.0049266
1 CAMT to BDT
0.4338621
1 CAMT to NGN
5.7211392
1 CAMT to UAH
0.1481907
1 CAMT to VES
Bs0.30702
1 CAMT to PKR
Rs1.0036341
1 CAMT to KZT
1.8232704
1 CAMT to THB
฿0.1190952
1 CAMT to TWD
NT$0.1143114
1 CAMT to AED
د.إ0.0131019
1 CAMT to CHF
Fr0.0029274
1 CAMT to HKD
HK$0.0276675
1 CAMT to MAD
.د.م0.0330582
1 CAMT to MXN
$0.0700077

CAMELL Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CAMELL, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CAMELL Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CAMELL

Disclaimer

