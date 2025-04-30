What is CARV (CARV)

CARV is leading the development of the largest modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL) for gaming, AI, and beyond. With over 900 game and AI integrations, CARV supports 30% of all Web3 games, serving more than 9.5 million registered players, including 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders. Ranking among the top three globally for unique active wallets across 40+ chains, CARV has raised $50M from top investors like Tribe Capital, Temasek Vertex, and Animoca Brands. Backed by a team from Coinbase, Google, and Electronic Arts, CARV is transforming how data is used in gaming, AI, and beyond.

CARV is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CARV investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check CARV staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about CARV on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CARV buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CARV Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CARV, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CARV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CARV price prediction page.

CARV Price History

Tracing CARV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CARV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CARV price history page.

How to buy CARV (CARV)

Looking for how to buy CARV? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CARV on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CARV to Local Currencies

1 CARV to VND ₫ 9,897.0715 1 CARV to AUD A$ 0.586716 1 CARV to GBP ￡ 0.278314 1 CARV to EUR € 0.330968 1 CARV to USD $ 0.3761 1 CARV to MYR RM 1.620991 1 CARV to TRY ₺ 14.468567 1 CARV to JPY ¥ 53.643143 1 CARV to RUB ₽ 30.746175 1 CARV to INR ₹ 31.825582 1 CARV to IDR Rp 6,268.330826 1 CARV to KRW ₩ 536.517933 1 CARV to PHP ₱ 20.975097 1 CARV to EGP ￡E. 19.117163 1 CARV to BRL R$ 2.132487 1 CARV to CAD C$ 0.519018 1 CARV to BDT ৳ 45.707433 1 CARV to NGN ₦ 602.722816 1 CARV to UAH ₴ 15.611911 1 CARV to VES Bs 32.3446 1 CARV to PKR Rs 105.732993 1 CARV to KZT ₸ 192.081792 1 CARV to THB ฿ 12.546696 1 CARV to TWD NT$ 12.042722 1 CARV to AED د.إ 1.380287 1 CARV to CHF Fr 0.308402 1 CARV to HKD HK$ 2.914775 1 CARV to MAD .د.م 3.482686 1 CARV to MXN $ 7.375321

CARV Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CARV, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CARV What is the price of CARV (CARV) today? The live price of CARV (CARV) is 0.3761 USD . What is the market cap of CARV (CARV)? The current market cap of CARV is $ 97.05M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CARV by its real-time market price of 0.3761 USD . What is the circulating supply of CARV (CARV)? The current circulating supply of CARV (CARV) is 258.03M USD . What was the highest price of CARV (CARV)? As of 2025-05-01 , the highest price of CARV (CARV) is 1.5265 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of CARV (CARV)? The 24-hour trading volume of CARV (CARV) is $ 94.44K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!