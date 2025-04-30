What is CropBytes (CBX)

CropBytes has been growing its crypto gamer community since 2018. CropBytes farming is based on sustainable economics like the real world. Gamers love the farming and strategic business challenges to play and grow their crypto farm. In this metaverse, gamers own farms, grow crops, raise animals and produce goods to grow their crypto farm. CBX utility token is an integral part of the growing CropBytes metaverse, and is linked to all in-game activities.

CropBytes is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CropBytes investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check CBX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about CropBytes on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CropBytes buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CropBytes Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CropBytes, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CBX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CropBytes price prediction page.

CropBytes Price History

Tracing CBX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CBX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CropBytes price history page.

How to buy CropBytes (CBX)

Looking for how to buy CropBytes? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CropBytes on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CBX to Local Currencies

1 CBX to VND ₫ 26.315 1 CBX to AUD A$ 0.00156 1 CBX to GBP ￡ 0.00074 1 CBX to EUR € 0.00087 1 CBX to USD $ 0.001 1 CBX to MYR RM 0.00431 1 CBX to TRY ₺ 0.03846 1 CBX to JPY ¥ 0.14291 1 CBX to RUB ₽ 0.08126 1 CBX to INR ₹ 0.08457 1 CBX to IDR Rp 16.66666 1 CBX to KRW ₩ 1.42247 1 CBX to PHP ₱ 0.05585 1 CBX to EGP ￡E. 0.05082 1 CBX to BRL R$ 0.00562 1 CBX to CAD C$ 0.00138 1 CBX to BDT ৳ 0.12153 1 CBX to NGN ₦ 1.60256 1 CBX to UAH ₴ 0.04151 1 CBX to VES Bs 0.086 1 CBX to PKR Rs 0.28113 1 CBX to KZT ₸ 0.51072 1 CBX to THB ฿ 0.0334 1 CBX to TWD NT$ 0.03203 1 CBX to AED د.إ 0.00367 1 CBX to CHF Fr 0.00082 1 CBX to HKD HK$ 0.00775 1 CBX to MAD .د.م 0.00923 1 CBX to MXN $ 0.01956

CropBytes Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CropBytes, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CropBytes What is the price of CropBytes (CBX) today? The live price of CropBytes (CBX) is 0.001 USD . What is the market cap of CropBytes (CBX)? The current market cap of CropBytes is $ 186.29K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CBX by its real-time market price of 0.001 USD . What is the circulating supply of CropBytes (CBX)? The current circulating supply of CropBytes (CBX) is 186.29M USD . What was the highest price of CropBytes (CBX)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of CropBytes (CBX) is 3.18 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of CropBytes (CBX)? The 24-hour trading volume of CropBytes (CBX) is $ 435.79 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!