CARBIFY Logo

CARBIFY Price(CBY)

USD

CARBIFY (CBY) Live Price Chart

$0.1557
$0.1557$0.1557
+0.90%(1D)

CBY Live Price Data & Information

The current price of CARBIFY (CBY) today is 0.1557 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CBY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CARBIFY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.76K USD
- CARBIFY price change within the day is +0.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the CBY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CBY price information.

CBY Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of CARBIFY for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.001389+0.90%
30 Days$ -0.0898-36.58%
60 Days$ -0.0333-17.62%
90 Days$ -0.1863-54.48%
CARBIFY Price Change Today

Today, CBY recorded a change of $ +0.001389 (+0.90%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CARBIFY 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0898 (-36.58%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CARBIFY 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CBY saw a change of $ -0.0333 (-17.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CARBIFY 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1863 (-54.48%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CBY Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of CARBIFY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1543
$ 0.1543$ 0.1543

$ 0.1558
$ 0.1558$ 0.1558

$ 3.5
$ 3.5$ 3.5

0.00%

+0.90%

-11.24%

CBY Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 3.76K
$ 3.76K$ 3.76K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is CARBIFY (CBY)

Carbify plants trees and offers a revolutionary alternative to carbon credits certified by the United Nations. Using blockchain technology, the company provides the highest quality carbon offsets in the world, traceable to the specific tree absorbing the CO2.

CARBIFY is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CARBIFY investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CBY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about CARBIFY on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CARBIFY buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CARBIFY Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CARBIFY, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CBY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CARBIFY price prediction page.

CARBIFY Price History

Tracing CBY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CBY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CARBIFY price history page.

How to buy CARBIFY (CBY)

Looking for how to buy CARBIFY? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CARBIFY on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CBY to Local Currencies

1 CBY to VND
4,097.2455
1 CBY to AUD
A$0.242892
1 CBY to GBP
0.115218
1 CBY to EUR
0.135459
1 CBY to USD
$0.1557
1 CBY to MYR
RM0.671067
1 CBY to TRY
5.988222
1 CBY to JPY
¥22.251087
1 CBY to RUB
12.652182
1 CBY to INR
13.167549
1 CBY to IDR
Rp2,594.998962
1 CBY to KRW
221.478579
1 CBY to PHP
8.695845
1 CBY to EGP
￡E.7.912674
1 CBY to BRL
R$0.875034
1 CBY to CAD
C$0.214866
1 CBY to BDT
18.922221
1 CBY to NGN
249.518592
1 CBY to UAH
6.463107
1 CBY to VES
Bs13.3902
1 CBY to PKR
Rs43.771941
1 CBY to KZT
79.519104
1 CBY to THB
฿5.20038
1 CBY to TWD
NT$4.987071
1 CBY to AED
د.إ0.571419
1 CBY to CHF
Fr0.127674
1 CBY to HKD
HK$1.206675
1 CBY to MAD
.د.م1.437111
1 CBY to MXN
$3.045492

CARBIFY Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CARBIFY, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CARBIFY Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CARBIFY

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

CBY
USD

1 CBY = 0.1557 USD

Trade

CBYUSDT
$0.1557
$0.1557$0.1557
+0.90%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee