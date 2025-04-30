Cirus Foundation Logo

Cirus Foundation Price(CIRUS)

USD

Cirus Foundation (CIRUS) Live Price Chart

$0.001346
$0.001346$0.001346
0.00%(1D)

CIRUS Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Cirus Foundation (CIRUS) today is 0.001346 USD with a current market cap of $ 84.25K USD. CIRUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cirus Foundation Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 353.56 USD
- Cirus Foundation price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 62.59M USD

Get real-time price updates of the CIRUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

CIRUS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Cirus Foundation for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.000126-8.56%
60 Days$ -0.000932-40.92%
90 Days$ -0.003714-73.40%
Cirus Foundation Price Change Today

Today, CIRUS recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Cirus Foundation 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000126 (-8.56%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Cirus Foundation 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CIRUS saw a change of $ -0.000932 (-40.92%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Cirus Foundation 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.003714 (-73.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CIRUS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Cirus Foundation: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.001346
$ 0.001346$ 0.001346

$ 0.001442
$ 0.001442$ 0.001442

$ 0.4918
$ 0.4918$ 0.4918

0.00%

0.00%

-5.28%

CIRUS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 84.25K
$ 84.25K$ 84.25K

$ 353.56
$ 353.56$ 353.56

62.59M
62.59M 62.59M

What is Cirus Foundation (CIRUS)

Cirus is a multi-layered ecosystem designed to accelerate the ownership economy by leveraging the latest advancements in hardware, software and a tokenized economy. Enabling individuals to enter this new era by owning, managing and monetizing their largest digital commodity, Data.

Cirus is a multi-layered ecosystem designed to accelerate the ownership economy by leveraging the latest advancements in hardware, software and a tokenized economy. Enabling individuals to enter this new era by owning, managing and monetizing their largest digital commodity, Data.

Cirus Foundation is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CIRUS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Cirus Foundation on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Cirus Foundation buying experience smooth and informed.

Cirus Foundation Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Cirus Foundation, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CIRUS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Cirus Foundation Price History

Tracing CIRUS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CIRUS's potential future trajectory.

How to buy Cirus Foundation (CIRUS)

Looking for how to buy Cirus Foundation? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

CIRUS to Local Currencies

1 CIRUS to VND
35.41999
1 CIRUS to AUD
A$0.00209976
1 CIRUS to GBP
0.00099604
1 CIRUS to EUR
0.00118448
1 CIRUS to USD
$0.001346
1 CIRUS to MYR
RM0.00580126
1 CIRUS to TRY
0.05178062
1 CIRUS to JPY
¥0.19195306
1 CIRUS to RUB
0.1100355
1 CIRUS to INR
0.1139389
1 CIRUS to IDR
Rp22.43332436
1 CIRUS to KRW
1.917377
1 CIRUS to PHP
0.07506642
1 CIRUS to EGP
￡E.0.06841718
1 CIRUS to BRL
R$0.00763182
1 CIRUS to CAD
C$0.00185748
1 CIRUS to BDT
0.16357938
1 CIRUS to NGN
2.15704576
1 CIRUS to UAH
0.05587246
1 CIRUS to VES
Bs0.115756
1 CIRUS to PKR
Rs0.37840098
1 CIRUS to KZT
0.68742912
1 CIRUS to THB
฿0.04490256
1 CIRUS to TWD
NT$0.04309892
1 CIRUS to AED
د.إ0.00493982
1 CIRUS to CHF
Fr0.00110372
1 CIRUS to HKD
HK$0.0104315
1 CIRUS to MAD
.د.م0.01246396
1 CIRUS to MXN
$0.02640852

Cirus Foundation Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cirus Foundation, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cirus Foundation Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cirus Foundation

