What is Clover Finance (CLV)

Clover is a Substrate-based DeFi service platform built on Polkadot. Clover provides an easy-to-use interoperable blockchain infrastructure through its extensive support for Ethereum’s EVM-based applications and a wide range of implemented developer tools. Clover will bring the smoothest and most advanced DeFi experience to its users through its smart core, like Clover Scan and Clover multi-chain extension wallet.

Clover Finance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Clover Finance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CLV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Clover Finance price prediction page.

Clover Finance Price History

Tracing CLV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CLV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Clover Finance price history page.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Clover Finance What is the price of Clover Finance (CLV) today? The live price of Clover Finance (CLV) is 0.02641 USD . What is the market cap of Clover Finance (CLV)? The current market cap of Clover Finance is $ 32.33M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CLV by its real-time market price of 0.02641 USD . What is the circulating supply of Clover Finance (CLV)? The current circulating supply of Clover Finance (CLV) is 1.22B USD . What was the highest price of Clover Finance (CLV)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Clover Finance (CLV) is 2.173 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Clover Finance (CLV)? The 24-hour trading volume of Clover Finance (CLV) is $ 56.34K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

