CLV Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Clover Finance (CLV) today is 0.02641 USD with a current market cap of $ 32.33M USD. CLV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Clover Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 56.34K USD
- Clover Finance price change within the day is -2.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.22B USD

Get real-time price updates of the CLV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

CLV Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Clover Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0006079-2.25%
30 Days$ +0.00019+0.72%
60 Days$ -0.00773-22.65%
90 Days$ -0.03377-56.12%
Clover Finance Price Change Today

Today, CLV recorded a change of $ -0.0006079 (-2.25%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Clover Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00019 (+0.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Clover Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CLV saw a change of $ -0.00773 (-22.65%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Clover Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03377 (-56.12%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CLV Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Clover Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02578
$ 0.02578$ 0.02578

$ 0.02715
$ 0.02715$ 0.02715

$ 2.173
$ 2.173$ 2.173

-0.49%

-2.25%

-1.53%

CLV Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 32.33M
$ 32.33M$ 32.33M

$ 56.34K
$ 56.34K$ 56.34K

1.22B
1.22B 1.22B

What is Clover Finance (CLV)

Clover is a Substrate-based DeFi service platform built on Polkadot. Clover provides an easy-to-use interoperable blockchain infrastructure through its extensive support for Ethereum’s EVM-based applications and a wide range of implemented developer tools. Clover will bring the smoothest and most advanced DeFi experience to its users through its smart core, like Clover Scan and Clover multi-chain extension wallet.

Clover Finance is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Clover Finance investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CLV staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Clover Finance on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Clover Finance buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Clover Finance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Clover Finance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CLV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Clover Finance price prediction page.

Clover Finance Price History

Tracing CLV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CLV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Clover Finance price history page.

How to buy Clover Finance (CLV)

Looking for how to buy Clover Finance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

CLV to Local Currencies

1 CLV to VND
694.97915
1 CLV to AUD
A$0.0411996
1 CLV to GBP
0.0195434
1 CLV to EUR
0.0229767
1 CLV to USD
$0.02641
1 CLV to MYR
RM0.1138271
1 CLV to TRY
1.0159927
1 CLV to JPY
¥3.7758377
1 CLV to RUB
2.1458125
1 CLV to INR
2.234286
1 CLV to IDR
Rp440.1664906
1 CLV to KRW
37.621045
1 CLV to PHP
1.4749985
1 CLV to EGP
￡E.1.3421562
1 CLV to BRL
R$0.1484242
1 CLV to CAD
C$0.0364458
1 CLV to BDT
3.2096073
1 CLV to NGN
42.3236096
1 CLV to UAH
1.0962791
1 CLV to VES
Bs2.27126
1 CLV to PKR
Rs7.4246433
1 CLV to KZT
13.4881152
1 CLV to THB
฿0.882094
1 CLV to TWD
NT$0.8459123
1 CLV to AED
د.إ0.0969247
1 CLV to CHF
Fr0.0216562
1 CLV to HKD
HK$0.2046775
1 CLV to MAD
.د.م0.2437643
1 CLV to MXN
$0.5168437

Clover Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Clover Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Clover Finance Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Clover Finance

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

