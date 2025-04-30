Colony Logo

CLY Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Colony (CLY) today is 0.07646 USD with a current market cap of $ 8.62M USD. CLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Colony Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.33K USD
- Colony price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 112.68M USD

Get real-time price updates of the CLY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CLY price information.

CLY Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Colony for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.03357-30.51%
60 Days$ -0.05958-43.80%
90 Days$ -0.05299-40.94%
Colony Price Change Today

Today, CLY recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Colony 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.03357 (-30.51%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Colony 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CLY saw a change of $ -0.05958 (-43.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Colony 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.05299 (-40.94%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CLY Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Colony: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

0.00%

0.00%

-3.68%

CLY Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Colony (CLY)

Colony is a community driven Accelerator, evolving into a DAO, to boost Avalanche’s ecosystem growth. Powered by a governance token: $CLY.

Additionally, you can:
Colony Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Colony, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Colony Price History

Tracing CLY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CLY's potential future trajectory.

How to buy Colony (CLY)

CLY to Local Currencies

1 CLY to VND
2,012.0449
1 CLY to AUD
A$0.1192776
1 CLY to GBP
0.0565804
1 CLY to EUR
0.0672848
1 CLY to USD
$0.07646
1 CLY to MYR
RM0.3295426
1 CLY to TRY
2.9414162
1 CLY to JPY
¥10.9039606
1 CLY to RUB
6.250605
1 CLY to INR
6.472339
1 CLY to IDR
Rp1,274.3328236
1 CLY to KRW
108.91727
1 CLY to PHP
4.2641742
1 CLY to EGP
￡E.3.8864618
1 CLY to BRL
R$0.4335282
1 CLY to CAD
C$0.1055148
1 CLY to BDT
9.2921838
1 CLY to NGN
122.5317376
1 CLY to UAH
3.1738546
1 CLY to VES
Bs6.57556
1 CLY to PKR
Rs21.4951998
1 CLY to KZT
39.0496512
1 CLY to THB
฿2.5507056
1 CLY to TWD
NT$2.4482492
1 CLY to AED
د.إ0.2806082
1 CLY to CHF
Fr0.0626972
1 CLY to HKD
HK$0.592565
1 CLY to MAD
.د.م0.7080196
1 CLY to MXN
$1.5001452

Colony Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Colony, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Colony Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Colony

Disclaimer

