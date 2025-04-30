What is COCA (COCA)

COCA is the world's first MPC Wallet with a non-custodial debit card:Non-Custodial Security: Ensuring users maintain full control over their digital assets without the risk associated with traditional custodial services.Global Usability: COCA’s debit cards are accepted worldwide, providing users with the ability to spend their crypto just like fiat currency at over 40 million merchants globally.

COCA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your COCA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check COCA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about COCA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your COCA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

COCA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as COCA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of COCA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our COCA price prediction page.

COCA Price History

Tracing COCA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing COCA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our COCA price history page.

How to buy COCA (COCA)

Looking for how to buy COCA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase COCA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

COCA to Local Currencies

1 COCA to VND ₫ 3,645.1538 1 COCA to AUD A$ 0.2160912 1 COCA to GBP ￡ 0.1025048 1 COCA to EUR € 0.1205124 1 COCA to USD $ 0.13852 1 COCA to MYR RM 0.5970212 1 COCA to TRY ₺ 5.3288644 1 COCA to JPY ¥ 19.8042044 1 COCA to RUB ₽ 11.25475 1 COCA to INR ₹ 11.718792 1 COCA to IDR Rp 2,308.6657432 1 COCA to KRW ₩ 197.32174 1 COCA to PHP ₱ 7.736342 1 COCA to EGP ￡E. 7.0395864 1 COCA to BRL R$ 0.7784824 1 COCA to CAD C$ 0.1911576 1 COCA to BDT ৳ 16.8343356 1 COCA to NGN ₦ 221.9866112 1 COCA to UAH ₴ 5.7499652 1 COCA to VES Bs 11.91272 1 COCA to PKR Rs 38.9421276 1 COCA to KZT ₸ 70.7449344 1 COCA to THB ฿ 4.626568 1 COCA to TWD NT$ 4.4367956 1 COCA to AED د.إ 0.5083684 1 COCA to CHF Fr 0.1135864 1 COCA to HKD HK$ 1.07353 1 COCA to MAD .د.م 1.2785396 1 COCA to MXN $ 2.7108364

COCA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of COCA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About COCA What is the price of COCA (COCA) today? The live price of COCA (COCA) is 0.13852 USD . What is the market cap of COCA (COCA)? The current market cap of COCA is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of COCA by its real-time market price of 0.13852 USD . What is the circulating supply of COCA (COCA)? The current circulating supply of COCA (COCA) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of COCA (COCA)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of COCA (COCA) is 0.418 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of COCA (COCA)? The 24-hour trading volume of COCA (COCA) is $ 251.15K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!