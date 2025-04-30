What is COTI (COTI)

COTI is a layer-1 blockchain ecosystem designed for payments. Unlike traditional blockchains, COTI doesn’t rely on Proof of Work (PoW) or Proof of Stake (PoS) to validate transactions. It adopts a unique consensus algorithm called Proof of Trust (PoT), which combines directed acyclic graph (DAG) data structure with PoW. PoT can lower transaction costs and increase throughput to up to 100,000 TPS. Its native token COTI is a cryptocurrency that operates on three different mainnets. COTI is used for paying transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards in the Treasury. You can also use COTI and other cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services with the COTI Visa debit card. The COTI MultiDAG 2.0 will allow developers, merchants, and enterprises to issue tokens that inherit Trustchain abilities, such as scalability, high throughput, low cost, and easy-to-use payment tools like COTI Pay Business.

COTI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your COTI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



COTI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as COTI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of COTI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our COTI price prediction page.

COTI Price History

Tracing COTI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing COTI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our COTI price history page.

How to buy COTI (COTI)

Looking for how to buy COTI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase COTI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

1 COTI to VND ₫ 2,000.20315 1 COTI to AUD A$ 0.1185756 1 COTI to GBP ￡ 0.0562474 1 COTI to EUR € 0.0668888 1 COTI to USD $ 0.07601 1 COTI to MYR RM 0.3276031 1 COTI to TRY ₺ 2.9241047 1 COTI to JPY ¥ 10.8428265 1 COTI to RUB ₽ 6.2130574 1 COTI to INR ₹ 6.4319662 1 COTI to IDR Rp 1,266.8328266 1 COTI to KRW ₩ 108.276245 1 COTI to PHP ₱ 4.2390777 1 COTI to EGP ￡E. 3.8628282 1 COTI to BRL R$ 0.4309767 1 COTI to CAD C$ 0.1048938 1 COTI to BDT ৳ 9.2374953 1 COTI to NGN ₦ 121.8105856 1 COTI to UAH ₴ 3.1551751 1 COTI to VES Bs 6.53686 1 COTI to PKR Rs 21.3686913 1 COTI to KZT ₸ 38.8198272 1 COTI to THB ฿ 2.5356936 1 COTI to TWD NT$ 2.4338402 1 COTI to AED د.إ 0.2789567 1 COTI to CHF Fr 0.0623282 1 COTI to HKD HK$ 0.5890775 1 COTI to MAD .د.م 0.7038526 1 COTI to MXN $ 1.4913162

People Also Ask: Other Questions About COTI What is the price of COTI (COTI) today? The live price of COTI (COTI) is 0.07601 USD . What is the market cap of COTI (COTI)? The current market cap of COTI is $ 157.50M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of COTI by its real-time market price of 0.07601 USD . What is the circulating supply of COTI (COTI)? The current circulating supply of COTI (COTI) is 2.07B USD . What was the highest price of COTI (COTI)? As of 2025-05-01 , the highest price of COTI (COTI) is 0.28 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of COTI (COTI)? The 24-hour trading volume of COTI (COTI) is $ 1.95M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

