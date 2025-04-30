What is CPUcoin (CPU)

The decentralized Computing Global Network that runs on all major OS’s powering just-in-time dServices for Web 2.0 / 3.0. CPUcoin is powering Tweekit.io for Equilibrium.com and intends on launching High Definition NFT API's to enable viewing of over 400 filetypes of any size including wall-size images and HD Video Content. CPUcoin is in development on a new Mac OS Miner, and has shipped Windows and Linux Miners. Anyone can participate and earn free tokens by installing our Miner on their computer. Install your Miner now and earn even greater rewards by getting a subscription plan!

CPUcoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



CPU to Local Currencies

What is the price of CPUcoin (CPU) today? The live price of CPUcoin (CPU) is 0.000207 USD . What is the market cap of CPUcoin (CPU)? The current market cap of CPUcoin is $ 89.75K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CPU by its real-time market price of 0.000207 USD . What is the circulating supply of CPUcoin (CPU)? The current circulating supply of CPUcoin (CPU) is 433.56M USD . What was the highest price of CPUcoin (CPU)? As of 2025-05-01 , the highest price of CPUcoin (CPU) is 0.12 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of CPUcoin (CPU)? The 24-hour trading volume of CPUcoin (CPU) is $ 83.27 USD .

