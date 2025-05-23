What is CRETA (CRETA)

Founded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.

CRETA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CRETA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CRETA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CRETA price prediction page.

CRETA Price History

Tracing CRETA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CRETA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CRETA price history page.

How to buy CRETA (CRETA)

CRETA to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CRETA What is the price of CRETA (CRETA) today? The live price of CRETA (CRETA) is 0.006713 USD . What is the market cap of CRETA (CRETA)? The current market cap of CRETA is $ 9.84M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CRETA by its real-time market price of 0.006713 USD . What is the circulating supply of CRETA (CRETA)? The current circulating supply of CRETA (CRETA) is 1.47B USD . What was the highest price of CRETA (CRETA)? As of 2025-05-24 , the highest price of CRETA (CRETA) is 0.089 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of CRETA (CRETA)? The 24-hour trading volume of CRETA (CRETA) is $ 55.75K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

