Cratos Logo

Cratos Price(CRTS)

USD

Cratos (CRTS) Live Price Chart

$0.0002438
$0.0002438$0.0002438
+0.82%(1D)

CRTS Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Cratos (CRTS) today is 0.0002438 USD with a current market cap of $ 12.02M USD. CRTS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cratos Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 253.42 USD
- Cratos price change within the day is +0.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 49.30B USD

Get real-time price updates of the CRTS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRTS price information.

CRTS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Cratos for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000001983+0.82%
30 Days$ +0.0000592+32.06%
60 Days$ +0.0000368+17.77%
90 Days$ -0.0000816-25.08%
Cratos Price Change Today

Today, CRTS recorded a change of $ +0.000001983 (+0.82%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Cratos 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000592 (+32.06%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Cratos 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CRTS saw a change of $ +0.0000368 (+17.77%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Cratos 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000816 (-25.08%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CRTS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Cratos: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0002408
$ 0.0002408$ 0.0002408

$ 0.00026
$ 0.00026$ 0.00026

$ 0.014103
$ 0.014103$ 0.014103

0.00%

+0.82%

-5.55%

CRTS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 12.02M
$ 12.02M$ 12.02M

$ 253.42
$ 253.42$ 253.42

49.30B
49.30B 49.30B

What is Cratos (CRTS)

CRATOS is a V2E (Vote to Earn) token used within the CRATOS app, a real-time voting platform that has secured a total number of 350,000 downloads and over 150,000 users by far. Users can earn tokens as a reward by their activities on the app. The vote result will be displayed immediately with the geographic data and being recorded into the blockchain.

Cratos is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Cratos investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CRTS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Cratos on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Cratos buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Cratos Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Cratos, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CRTS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Cratos price prediction page.

Cratos Price History

Tracing CRTS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CRTS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Cratos price history page.

How to buy Cratos (CRTS)

Looking for how to buy Cratos? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Cratos on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CRTS to Local Currencies

1 CRTS to VND
6.415597
1 CRTS to AUD
A$0.000380328
1 CRTS to GBP
0.000180412
1 CRTS to EUR
0.000212106
1 CRTS to USD
$0.0002438
1 CRTS to MYR
RM0.001050778
1 CRTS to TRY
0.009378986
1 CRTS to JPY
¥0.034856086
1 CRTS to RUB
0.01980875
1 CRTS to INR
0.02062548
1 CRTS to IDR
Rp4.063331708
1 CRTS to KRW
0.3472931
1 CRTS to PHP
0.01361623
1 CRTS to EGP
￡E.0.012380164
1 CRTS to BRL
R$0.001370156
1 CRTS to CAD
C$0.000336444
1 CRTS to BDT
0.029629014
1 CRTS to NGN
0.390704128
1 CRTS to UAH
0.010120138
1 CRTS to VES
Bs0.0209668
1 CRTS to PKR
Rs0.068539494
1 CRTS to KZT
0.124513536
1 CRTS to THB
฿0.008140482
1 CRTS to TWD
NT$0.007808914
1 CRTS to AED
د.إ0.000894746
1 CRTS to CHF
Fr0.000199916
1 CRTS to HKD
HK$0.00188945
1 CRTS to MAD
.د.م0.002250274
1 CRTS to MXN
$0.004771166

Cratos Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cratos, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cratos Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cratos

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

CRTS
USD

1 CRTS = 0.0002438 USD

Trade

CRTSUSDT
$0.0002438
$0.0002438$0.0002438
+1.24%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee