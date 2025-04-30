What is Crust Network (CRU)

Crust Network is a decentralized cloud storage provider which was designed to realize our three core values: decentralization, privacy, and assurance. Crust supports multiple storage-layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes instant accessible on-chain storage functions to users. Crustʼs technical stack is also capable of supporting data manipulation and computing. Crust Network has three main functions: NFT and Metaverse Metadata storage, personal file storage, and Website/dApp hosting.

Crust Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Crust Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CRU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Crust Network price prediction page.

Crust Network Price History

Tracing CRU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CRU's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Crust Network price history page.

How to buy Crust Network (CRU)

CRU to Local Currencies

1 CRU to VND ₫ 2,173.619 1 CRU to AUD A$ 0.128856 1 CRU to GBP ￡ 0.061124 1 CRU to EUR € 0.072688 1 CRU to USD $ 0.0826 1 CRU to MYR RM 0.356006 1 CRU to TRY ₺ 3.177622 1 CRU to JPY ¥ 11.786194 1 CRU to RUB ₽ 6.751724 1 CRU to INR ₹ 6.990438 1 CRU to IDR Rp 1,376.666116 1 CRU to KRW ₩ 117.6637 1 CRU to PHP ₱ 4.606602 1 CRU to EGP ￡E. 4.197732 1 CRU to BRL R$ 0.469168 1 CRU to CAD C$ 0.113988 1 CRU to BDT ৳ 10.038378 1 CRU to NGN ₦ 132.371456 1 CRU to UAH ₴ 3.428726 1 CRU to VES Bs 7.1036 1 CRU to PKR Rs 23.221338 1 CRU to KZT ₸ 42.185472 1 CRU to THB ฿ 2.755536 1 CRU to TWD NT$ 2.644852 1 CRU to AED د.إ 0.303142 1 CRU to CHF Fr 0.067732 1 CRU to HKD HK$ 0.64015 1 CRU to MAD .د.م 0.764876 1 CRU to MXN $ 1.620612

Crust Network Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Crust Network What is the price of Crust Network (CRU) today? The live price of Crust Network (CRU) is 0.0826 USD . What is the market cap of Crust Network (CRU)? The current market cap of Crust Network is $ 1.17M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CRU by its real-time market price of 0.0826 USD . What is the circulating supply of Crust Network (CRU)? The current circulating supply of Crust Network (CRU) is 14.14M USD . What was the highest price of Crust Network (CRU)? As of 2025-05-01 , the highest price of Crust Network (CRU) is 2.7 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Crust Network (CRU)? The 24-hour trading volume of Crust Network (CRU) is $ 3.90K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

