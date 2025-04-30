Cryowar Logo

Cryowar (CWAR) Live Price Chart

$0.001415
$0.001415$0.001415
+0.92%(1D)

CWAR Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Cryowar (CWAR) today is 0.001415 USD with a current market cap of $ 367.90K USD. CWAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cryowar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 23.84 USD
- Cryowar price change within the day is +0.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 260.00M USD

CWAR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Cryowar for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000129+0.92%
30 Days$ -0.000414-22.64%
60 Days$ -0.000426-23.14%
90 Days$ -0.001185-45.58%
Cryowar Price Change Today

Today, CWAR recorded a change of $ +0.0000129 (+0.92%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Cryowar 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000414 (-22.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Cryowar 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CWAR saw a change of $ -0.000426 (-23.14%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Cryowar 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001185 (-45.58%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CWAR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Cryowar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.001382
$ 0.001382$ 0.001382

$ 0.001415
$ 0.001415$ 0.001415

$ 10
$ 10$ 10

0.00%

+0.92%

+9.18%

CWAR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 367.90K
$ 367.90K$ 367.90K

$ 23.84
$ 23.84$ 23.84

260.00M
260.00M 260.00M

What is Cryowar (CWAR)

CRYOWAR is a real-time multiplayer PVP arena NFT game developed in Unreal Engine and on the Solana network. Players engage in fierce multi-realm battles in an expansive Sci-Fi Medieval game world.

Cryowar Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Cryowar, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CWAR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Cryowar price prediction page.

Cryowar Price History

Tracing CWAR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CWAR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Cryowar price history page.

How to buy Cryowar (CWAR)

Looking for how to buy Cryowar? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Cryowar on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CWAR to Local Currencies

1 CWAR to VND
37.235725
1 CWAR to AUD
A$0.0022074
1 CWAR to GBP
0.0010471
1 CWAR to EUR
0.00123105
1 CWAR to USD
$0.001415
1 CWAR to MYR
RM0.00609865
1 CWAR to TRY
0.0544775
1 CWAR to JPY
¥0.2023733
1 CWAR to RUB
0.1155206
1 CWAR to INR
0.11977975
1 CWAR to IDR
Rp23.5833239
1 CWAR to KRW
2.01279505
1 CWAR to PHP
0.0790419
1 CWAR to EGP
￡E.0.07195275
1 CWAR to BRL
R$0.0079523
1 CWAR to CAD
C$0.0019527
1 CWAR to BDT
0.17196495
1 CWAR to NGN
2.27125895
1 CWAR to UAH
0.05873665
1 CWAR to VES
Bs0.12169
1 CWAR to PKR
Rs0.39779895
1 CWAR to KZT
0.7226688
1 CWAR to THB
฿0.0472044
1 CWAR to TWD
NT$0.04528
1 CWAR to AED
د.إ0.00519305
1 CWAR to CHF
Fr0.0011603
1 CWAR to HKD
HK$0.01096625
1 CWAR to MAD
.د.م0.01306045
1 CWAR to MXN
$0.0276491

Cryowar Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cryowar, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cryowar Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cryowar

