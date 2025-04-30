Covalent X Token Logo

Covalent X Token Price(CXT)

USD

Covalent X Token (CXT) Live Price Chart

$0.03355
$0.03355$0.03355
-2.49%(1D)

CXT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Covalent X Token (CXT) today is 0.03354 USD with a current market cap of $ 32.55M USD. CXT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Covalent X Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 75.74K USD
- Covalent X Token price change within the day is -2.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 970.39M USD

Get real-time price updates of the CXT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CXT price information.

CXT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Covalent X Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0008567-2.48%
30 Days$ +0.00142+4.42%
60 Days$ -0.01682-33.40%
90 Days$ -0.04402-56.76%
Covalent X Token Price Change Today

Today, CXT recorded a change of $ -0.0008567 (-2.48%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Covalent X Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00142 (+4.42%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Covalent X Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CXT saw a change of $ -0.01682 (-33.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Covalent X Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.04402 (-56.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CXT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Covalent X Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.03285
$ 0.03285$ 0.03285

$ 0.03582
$ 0.03582$ 0.03582

$ 0.186
$ 0.186$ 0.186

-3.07%

-2.48%

+9.14%

CXT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 32.55M
$ 32.55M$ 32.55M

$ 75.74K
$ 75.74K$ 75.74K

970.39M
970.39M 970.39M

What is Covalent X Token (CXT)

Covalent X Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Covalent X Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CXT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Covalent X Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Covalent X Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Covalent X Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Covalent X Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CXT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Covalent X Token price prediction page.

Covalent X Token Price History

Tracing CXT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CXT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Covalent X Token price history page.

How to buy Covalent X Token (CXT)

Looking for how to buy Covalent X Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Covalent X Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CXT to Local Currencies

1 CXT to VND
882.6051
1 CXT to AUD
A$0.0523224
1 CXT to GBP
0.0248196
1 CXT to EUR
0.0295152
1 CXT to USD
$0.03354
1 CXT to MYR
RM0.1445574
1 CXT to TRY
1.2902838
1 CXT to JPY
¥4.7858226
1 CXT to RUB
2.7415596
1 CXT to INR
2.8384902
1 CXT to IDR
Rp558.9997764
1 CXT to KRW
47.77773
1 CXT to PHP
1.8705258
1 CXT to EGP
￡E.1.7045028
1 CXT to BRL
R$0.1905072
1 CXT to CAD
C$0.0462852
1 CXT to BDT
4.0761162
1 CXT to NGN
53.7498624
1 CXT to UAH
1.3922454
1 CXT to VES
Bs2.88444
1 CXT to PKR
Rs9.4291002
1 CXT to KZT
17.1295488
1 CXT to THB
฿1.1188944
1 CXT to TWD
NT$1.0739508
1 CXT to AED
د.إ0.1230918
1 CXT to CHF
Fr0.0275028
1 CXT to HKD
HK$0.259935
1 CXT to MAD
.د.م0.3105804
1 CXT to MXN
$0.6583902

Covalent X Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Covalent X Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Covalent X Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Covalent X Token

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

CXT
USD

1 CXT = 0.03354 USD

Trade

CXTUSDT
$0.03354
$0.03354$0.03354
-0.77%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee