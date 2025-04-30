What is Decred (DCR)

Decred is a cryptocurrency, similar to Bitcoin, with a strong focus on community input, open governance and sustainable funding and development. It utilizes a hybrid “proof-of-work” and “proof-of-stake” mining system to ensure that a small group cannot dominate the flow of transactions or make changes to Decred without the input of the community.

Decred is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Decred investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check DCR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Decred on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Decred buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Decred Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Decred, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DCR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Decred price prediction page.

Decred Price History

Tracing DCR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DCR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Decred price history page.

How to buy Decred (DCR)

Looking for how to buy Decred? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Decred on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DCR to Local Currencies

1 DCR to VND ₫ 365,199.57 1 DCR to AUD A$ 21.64968 1 DCR to GBP ￡ 10.26972 1 DCR to EUR € 12.21264 1 DCR to USD $ 13.878 1 DCR to MYR RM 59.81418 1 DCR to TRY ₺ 533.88666 1 DCR to JPY ¥ 1,979.6967 1 DCR to RUB ₽ 1,134.38772 1 DCR to INR ₹ 1,174.49514 1 DCR to IDR Rp 231,299.90748 1 DCR to KRW ₩ 19,769.211 1 DCR to PHP ₱ 773.97606 1 DCR to EGP ￡E. 705.41874 1 DCR to BRL R$ 78.82704 1 DCR to CAD C$ 19.15164 1 DCR to BDT ৳ 1,686.59334 1 DCR to NGN ₦ 22,240.32768 1 DCR to UAH ₴ 576.07578 1 DCR to VES Bs 1,193.508 1 DCR to PKR Rs 3,901.52214 1 DCR to KZT ₸ 7,087.77216 1 DCR to THB ฿ 463.24764 1 DCR to TWD NT$ 444.51234 1 DCR to AED د.إ 50.93226 1 DCR to CHF Fr 11.37996 1 DCR to HKD HK$ 107.5545 1 DCR to MAD .د.م 128.51028 1 DCR to MXN $ 272.42514

Decred Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Decred, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Decred What is the price of Decred (DCR) today? The live price of Decred (DCR) is 13.878 USD . What is the market cap of Decred (DCR)? The current market cap of Decred is $ 232.68M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DCR by its real-time market price of 13.878 USD . What is the circulating supply of Decred (DCR)? The current circulating supply of Decred (DCR) is 16.77M USD . What was the highest price of Decred (DCR)? As of 2025-05-01 , the highest price of Decred (DCR) is 248.52681 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Decred (DCR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Decred (DCR) is $ 76.22K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!